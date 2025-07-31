Anzeige
WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 22:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altigen Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights (3Q 2025 versus 3Q 2024)

  • Net Revenue increased 7% to $3.52 million

  • Cloud services revenue decreased 1% to $1.69 million;

  • Service and Other revenue increased 25% to $1.56 million;

  • Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 61%;

  • GAAP net income was $111 thousand, compared with $62 thousand.

"Our fiscal third quarter marked Altigen's fifth consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, President and CEO of Altigen Technologies. "Compared to the same period last year, we delivered improvements across nearly every key financial metric, demonstrating that our digital transformation strategy is clearly taking hold."

Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Total Revenue

$

3,517

$

3,500

$

3,378

$

3,736

$

3,283

Cloud Services

1,685

1,680

1,720

1,680

1,710

Services and Other

1,563

1,552

1,366

1,731

1,249

Legacy Products (Recurring)

269

268

292

325

324

GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income

$

125

$

283

$

75

$

209

$

68

Operating Margin

3.6

%

8.1

%

2.2

%

0.7

%

2.1

%

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

111

$

287

$

87

$

2,079

$

62

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

645

314

291

507

214

  1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #822684. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #52683. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

  • Altigen Communications, Inc.

  • Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

June 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,471

$

2,575

Accounts receivable, net

1,185

1,770

Other current assets

155

185

Total current assets

4,811

4,530

Property and equipment, net

-

-

Operating lease right-of-use assets

68

149

Goodwill

2,725

2,725

Intangible assets, net

1,177

1,242

Capitalized software development cost, net

1,490

1,363

Deferred tax asset

5,638

5,638

Other long-term assets

15

2

Total assets

$

15,924

$

15,649

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

294

$

98

Accrued compensation and benefits

562

593

Accrued expenses

143

446

Deferred consideration - current

744

744

Operating lease liabilities - current

47

104

Deferred revenue - current

538

481

Total current liabilities

2,328

2,466

Deferred consideration - long-term

-

-

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

32

49

Deferred revenue - long-term

95

176

Total liabilities

2,455

2,691

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

24

24

Treasury stock

-1,579

-1,565

Additional paid-in capital

73,233

73,193

Accumulated deficit

-58,209

-58,694

Total stockholders' equity

13,469

12,958

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,924

$

15,649

(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenue

$

3,517

$

3,283

$

10,395

$

9,883

Gross profit

2,199

1,994

6,494

6,009

Operating expenses:

Research and development

411

945

1,095

3,383

Selling, general & administrative

1,663

980

4,924

3,141

Operating income (loss)

125

69

475

(515

)

Other expense

(7

)

(5

)

-

(23

)

Interest and other income

15

16

41

37

Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

133

80

516

(501

)

Income tax benefit (expense) (1)

(22

)

(18

)

(32

)

(18

)

Net income (loss)

$

111

$

62

$

484

$

(519

)

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

(0.02

)

Diluted

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

(0.02

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

25,852

24,919

25,601

24,919

Diluted

25,952

26,026

25,952

24,919

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

484

$

(519

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

-

3

Deferred income tax expense

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets

150

137

Amortization of capitalized software

168

311

Adjustment for non-cash operating lease expenses

7

Stock-based compensation

41

42

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

573

(277

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42

(51

)

Other long-term assets

(12

)

-

Accounts payable

196

43

Accrued expenses

(585

)

(47

)

Deferred revenue

152

96

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,216

(262

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of intangible assets

(85

)

Capitalized software development costs

(221

)

(377

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(306

)

(377

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment related to business acquisition

-

-

Exercise of stock option

(14

)

0

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-

-

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

896

(639

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,575

2,641

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

3,471

$

2,002

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit

$

2,199

$

1,994

$

6,494

$

6,009

Amortization of capitalized software

87

70

158

279

Amortization of acquired customer relationships

40

40

120

120

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

2,326

$

2,104

$

6,772

$

6,408

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:

GAAP operating expenses

$

2,074

$

1,925

$

3,937

$

6,524

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

-

3

Amortization of capitalized software

0

9

11

32

Amortization of intangible assets

10

6

30

18

Stock-based compensation

9

14

41

42

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

2,055

$

1,895

$

3,855

$

6,429

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

GAAP net profit / (loss)

$

110

$

62

$

484

$

(519

)

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

-

3

Amortization of capitalized software

87

79

169

311

Amortization of intangible assets

50

46

150

138

Stock-based compensation

9

14

41

42

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP net income

$

256

$

202

$

844

$

(25

)

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.00

Diluted

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.00

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

25,852

24,919

25,601

24,919

Diluted

25,952

26,026

25,952

24,919

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-third-quarter-results-for-fiscal-yea-1055134

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
