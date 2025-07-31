Altigen Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights (3Q 2025 versus 3Q 2024)

Net Revenue increased 7% to $3.52 million

Cloud services revenue decreased 1% to $1.69 million;

Service and Other revenue increased 25% to $1.56 million;

Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 61%;

GAAP net income was $111 thousand, compared with $62 thousand.

"Our fiscal third quarter marked Altigen's fifth consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, President and CEO of Altigen Technologies. "Compared to the same period last year, we delivered improvements across nearly every key financial metric, demonstrating that our digital transformation strategy is clearly taking hold."

Trended Financial Information (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 Total Revenue $ 3,517 $ 3,500 $ 3,378 $ 3,736 $ 3,283 Cloud Services 1,685 1,680 1,720 1,680 1,710 Services and Other 1,563 1,552 1,366 1,731 1,249 Legacy Products (Recurring) 269 268 292 325 324 GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income $ 125 $ 283 $ 75 $ 209 $ 68 Operating Margin 3.6 % 8.1 % 2.2 % 0.7 % 2.1 % GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $ 111 $ 287 $ 87 $ 2,079 $ 62 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 645 314 291 507 214

Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

June 30, September 30, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,471 $ 2,575 Accounts receivable, net 1,185 1,770 Other current assets 155 185 Total current assets 4,811 4,530 Property and equipment, net - - Operating lease right-of-use assets 68 149 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,177 1,242 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,490 1,363 Deferred tax asset 5,638 5,638 Other long-term assets 15 2 Total assets $ 15,924 $ 15,649 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 294 $ 98 Accrued compensation and benefits 562 593 Accrued expenses 143 446 Deferred consideration - current 744 744 Operating lease liabilities - current 47 104 Deferred revenue - current 538 481 Total current liabilities 2,328 2,466 Deferred consideration - long-term - - Operating lease liabilities - long-term 32 49 Deferred revenue - long-term 95 176 Total liabilities 2,455 2,691 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock -1,579 -1,565 Additional paid-in capital 73,233 73,193 Accumulated deficit -58,209 -58,694 Total stockholders' equity 13,469 12,958 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,924 $ 15,649

(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 3,517 $ 3,283 $ 10,395 $ 9,883 Gross profit 2,199 1,994 6,494 6,009 Operating expenses: Research and development 411 945 1,095 3,383 Selling, general & administrative 1,663 980 4,924 3,141 Operating income (loss) 125 69 475 (515 ) Other expense (7 ) (5 ) - (23 ) Interest and other income 15 16 41 37 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 133 80 516 (501 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1) (22 ) (18 ) (32 ) (18 ) Net income (loss) $ 111 $ 62 $ 484 $ (519 ) Per share data: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,852 24,919 25,601 24,919 Diluted 25,952 26,026 25,952 24,919

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 484 $ (519 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization - 3 Deferred income tax expense - - Amortization of intangible assets 150 137 Amortization of capitalized software 168 311 Adjustment for non-cash operating lease expenses 7 Stock-based compensation 41 42 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable 573 (277 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42 (51 ) Other long-term assets (12 ) - Accounts payable 196 43 Accrued expenses (585 ) (47 ) Deferred revenue 152 96 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,216 (262 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of intangible assets (85 ) Capitalized software development costs (221 ) (377 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (306 ) (377 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment related to business acquisition - - Exercise of stock option (14 ) 0 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 896 (639 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 2,575 2,641 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 3,471 $ 2,002

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,199 $ 1,994 $ 6,494 $ 6,009 Amortization of capitalized software 87 70 158 279 Amortization of acquired customer relationships 40 40 120 120 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,326 $ 2,104 $ 6,772 $ 6,408 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,074 $ 1,925 $ 3,937 $ 6,524 Depreciation and amortization - 1 - 3 Amortization of capitalized software 0 9 11 32 Amortization of intangible assets 10 6 30 18 Stock-based compensation 9 14 41 42 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,055 $ 1,895 $ 3,855 $ 6,429 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net profit / (loss) $ 110 $ 62 $ 484 $ (519 ) Depreciation and amortization - 1 - 3 Amortization of capitalized software 87 79 169 311 Amortization of intangible assets 50 46 150 138 Stock-based compensation 9 14 41 42 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance - - - - Non-GAAP net income $ 256 $ 202 $ 844 $ (25 ) Per share data: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,852 24,919 25,601 24,919 Diluted 25,952 26,026 25,952 24,919

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

