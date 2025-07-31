Altigen Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Key Financial Highlights (3Q 2025 versus 3Q 2024)
Net Revenue increased 7% to $3.52 million
Cloud services revenue decreased 1% to $1.69 million;
Service and Other revenue increased 25% to $1.56 million;
Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 61%;
GAAP net income was $111 thousand, compared with $62 thousand.
"Our fiscal third quarter marked Altigen's fifth consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, President and CEO of Altigen Technologies. "Compared to the same period last year, we delivered improvements across nearly every key financial metric, demonstrating that our digital transformation strategy is clearly taking hold."
Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
Total Revenue
$
3,517
$
3,500
$
3,378
$
3,736
$
3,283
Cloud Services
1,685
1,680
1,720
1,680
1,710
Services and Other
1,563
1,552
1,366
1,731
1,249
Legacy Products (Recurring)
269
268
292
325
324
GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income
$
125
$
283
$
75
$
209
$
68
Operating Margin
3.6
%
8.1
%
2.2
%
0.7
%
2.1
%
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
111
$
287
$
87
$
2,079
$
62
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
645
314
291
507
214
Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.
Conference Call
Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #822684. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #52683. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Altigen Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
June 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,471
$
2,575
Accounts receivable, net
1,185
1,770
Other current assets
155
185
Total current assets
4,811
4,530
Property and equipment, net
-
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
68
149
Goodwill
2,725
2,725
Intangible assets, net
1,177
1,242
Capitalized software development cost, net
1,490
1,363
Deferred tax asset
5,638
5,638
Other long-term assets
15
2
Total assets
$
15,924
$
15,649
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
294
$
98
Accrued compensation and benefits
562
593
Accrued expenses
143
446
Deferred consideration - current
744
744
Operating lease liabilities - current
47
104
Deferred revenue - current
538
481
Total current liabilities
2,328
2,466
Deferred consideration - long-term
-
-
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
32
49
Deferred revenue - long-term
95
176
Total liabilities
2,455
2,691
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
24
24
Treasury stock
-1,579
-1,565
Additional paid-in capital
73,233
73,193
Accumulated deficit
-58,209
-58,694
Total stockholders' equity
13,469
12,958
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,924
$
15,649
(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024.
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenue
$
3,517
$
3,283
$
10,395
$
9,883
Gross profit
2,199
1,994
6,494
6,009
Operating expenses:
Research and development
411
945
1,095
3,383
Selling, general & administrative
1,663
980
4,924
3,141
Operating income (loss)
125
69
475
(515
)
Other expense
(7
)
(5
)
-
(23
)
Interest and other income
15
16
41
37
Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
133
80
516
(501
)
Income tax benefit (expense) (1)
(22
)
(18
)
(32
)
(18
)
Net income (loss)
$
111
$
62
$
484
$
(519
)
Per share data:
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
(0.02
)
Diluted
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
(0.02
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
25,852
24,919
25,601
24,919
Diluted
25,952
26,026
25,952
24,919
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
484
$
(519
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
-
3
Deferred income tax expense
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
150
137
Amortization of capitalized software
168
311
Adjustment for non-cash operating lease expenses
7
Stock-based compensation
41
42
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
573
(277
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
42
(51
)
Other long-term assets
(12
)
-
Accounts payable
196
43
Accrued expenses
(585
)
(47
)
Deferred revenue
152
96
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,216
(262
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of intangible assets
(85
)
Capitalized software development costs
(221
)
(377
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(306
)
(377
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment related to business acquisition
-
-
Exercise of stock option
(14
)
0
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
-
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
896
(639
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
2,575
2,641
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
3,471
$
2,002
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
2,199
$
1,994
$
6,494
$
6,009
Amortization of capitalized software
87
70
158
279
Amortization of acquired customer relationships
40
40
120
120
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
2,326
$
2,104
$
6,772
$
6,408
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
$
2,074
$
1,925
$
3,937
$
6,524
Depreciation and amortization
-
1
-
3
Amortization of capitalized software
0
9
11
32
Amortization of intangible assets
10
6
30
18
Stock-based compensation
9
14
41
42
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
2,055
$
1,895
$
3,855
$
6,429
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
GAAP net profit / (loss)
$
110
$
62
$
484
$
(519
)
Depreciation and amortization
-
1
-
3
Amortization of capitalized software
87
79
169
311
Amortization of intangible assets
50
46
150
138
Stock-based compensation
9
14
41
42
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP net income
$
256
$
202
$
844
$
(25
)
Per share data:
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.00
Diluted
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.00
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
25,852
24,919
25,601
24,919
Diluted
25,952
26,026
25,952
24,919
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.
