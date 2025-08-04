Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
Altigen Technologies and Krista.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Automation for the Enterprise

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Altigen Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital transformation and enterprise consulting services, today announced a strategic partnership with Krista Software, provider of the Krista Intelligent Automation platform. This collaboration is designed to accelerate enterprise adoption of AI and automation by enabling business-led transformation without the need for complex development or traditional consulting overhead.

Through this agreement, Altigen Consulting Services will deliver end-to-end solutions leveraging Krista's no-code, conversational AI platform-streamlining operations, automating workflows, and improving decision-making across a range of enterprise functions including operations, finance, IT, and customer service.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify enterprise adoption of AI," said Joe Hamblin, Chief Digital Officer at Altigen Technologies. "Krista removes the barriers between people, processes, and systems-allowing Altigen to deliver measurable business value through AI automation faster and more affordably than traditional approaches."

Krista's platform enables users to create and manage AI-driven workflows by simply describing what they want in natural language. The platform orchestrates people and systems-ERP, CRM, service platforms, and more-into unified workflows without writing code or managing multiple interfaces.

"Altigen brings the kind of enterprise consulting experience and customer focus we look for in strategic partners," said Micheal Haske, CEO of Krista Software. "Their ability to understand complex business processes and deliver outcome-based solutions makes them the ideal partner to bring Krista to the broader enterprise market."

This partnership strengthens Altigen's position as a trusted enterprise transformation partner, particularly for mid-market and upper mid-market organizations that are seeking to implement AI without the long timelines, high costs, and organizational disruption associated with legacy models.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) delivers digital transformation through practical, scalable consulting and technology services. With a focus on automation, AI, and business process optimization, Altigen enables mid- and large-sized enterprises to modernize operations, enhance agility, and improve customer outcomes. Learn more at www.altigen.com.

About Krista Software

Krista Software offers a unique intelligent automation platform that allows people and systems to collaborate seamlessly through conversational workflows. Krista orchestrates AI, applications, and data into unified business outcomes without the need for code, enabling business users to automate at scale. For more, visit www.krista.ai.

Media Contacts:

  • Altigen Technologies: Joe Hamblin, (Chief Digital Officer), joe.hamblin@altigen.com | Investor Relations - Altigen

  • Krista: https://krista.ai/contact/

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-and-krista.ai-announce-strategic-partnership-1055735

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
