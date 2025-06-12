DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Reaffirms Revenue Target of Over EUR200 Million by End of June 2025

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Reaffirms Revenue Target of Over EUR200 Million by End of June 2025 12-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi Reaffirms Revenue Target of Over EUR200 Million by End of June 2025 A Financial Structure Scaled to Support Ongoing Commercial Momentum Without Recourse to Capital Markets Strasbourg (France), June 12, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a leading global player in high-performance computing servers and eco-responsible technological solutions, confidently reaffirms its revenue target of over EUR200 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. This objective is backed by particularly strong commercial momentum observed in recent months and the Group's proven ability to efficiently fulfill its orders. Further reinforcing this positive outlook, 2CRSi's active presence alongside its strategic partner Nvidia at the Vivatech trade show highlights fruitful interactions with clients and partners, pointing toward new commercial successes in the near future in addition to the many orders already in progress. Following questions raised by several shareholders due to the mention of a possible capital increase in a financial media outlet, 2CRSi makes it clear that, as of today, no fundraising or market operation is necessary or planned to support this growth trajectory. Next announcement: Thursday, July 24, 2025: publication of consolidated revenue as of June 30, 2025 About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and offers highly energy-efficient technological solutions for the tech industry, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Michael Scholze Financial communication Director France Financial Media Relations michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

