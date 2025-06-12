Anzeige
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
12.06.25 | 13:44
5,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4205,85018:44
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 18:21 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Reaffirms Revenue Target of Over EUR200 Million by End of June 2025 
12-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Press Release 
 
  
 
  
 
2CRSi Reaffirms Revenue Target of Over EUR200 Million by End of June 2025 
 
  
 
A Financial Structure Scaled to Support Ongoing Commercial Momentum Without Recourse to Capital Markets 
 
  
 
Strasbourg (France), June 12, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a leading global player in high-performance 
computing servers and eco-responsible technological solutions, confidently reaffirms its revenue target of over EUR200 
million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. 
 
  
 
This objective is backed by particularly strong commercial momentum observed in recent months and the Group's proven 
ability to efficiently fulfill its orders. Further reinforcing this positive outlook, 2CRSi's active presence alongside 
its strategic partner Nvidia at the Vivatech trade show highlights fruitful interactions with clients and partners, 
pointing toward new commercial successes in the near future in addition to the many orders already in progress. 
  
 
Following questions raised by several shareholders due to the mention of a possible capital increase in a financial 
media outlet, 2CRSi makes it clear that, as of today, no fundraising or market operation is necessary or planned to 
support this growth trajectory. 
 
  
 
Next announcement: Thursday, July 24, 2025: publication of consolidated revenue as of June 30, 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers 
and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and offers highly energy-efficient 
technological solutions for the tech industry, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed on the regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
 
  
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
  
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                             Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                               Michael Scholze 
 
          Financial communication 
Director France 
                                               Financial Media Relations 
                                               michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
                                               01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi reaffirms revenue target of over EUR200 million by end of June 2025 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2154468 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2154468 12-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154468&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
