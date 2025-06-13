Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 09:10 Uhr
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Toucan FinCo Ltd, Toucan FinCo Can Inc., Toucan FinCo US LLC
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 310,000,000
Description:8.25% due 15th May 2030
Offer price:100
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
