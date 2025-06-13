

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - SSAB (SSAAF.PK), a steel manufacturer, Friday said it has signed an agreement to purchase steel scrap from Volvo Cars, to produce decarbonized steel at its mill in Oxelösund.



SSAB will start getting high-quality automotive steel scrap with a ramp up during 2026 and in full quantities from 2027.



'This agreement marks a significant milestone on our journey toward steelmaking with virtually no fossil CO? emissions. The conversion of our Oxelösund site will not only enhance our production competitiveness but also enable us to cut emissions equivalent to 3% of Sweden's total CO? output - and high-quality steel scrap is an important factor in this equation,' said Asma Manesh, Commodity Manager Scrap at SSAB.



