The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

13thJune 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 12thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

12th June 2025 108.34p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.40p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

13thJune 2025