Spetz Inc: SonicStrategy Applauds Upcoming Coinbase Integration of Sonic Blockchain and Its Native Token $S

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / SonicStrategy Inc., the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), is pleased to share that the Sonic blockchain's native token, $S, is set to be listed on Coinbase, one of the world's most trusted and regulated cryptocurrency exchanges, as announced by Coinbase yesterday June 12th.

Unlike conventional token listings for assets built on Ethereum (ERC-20) or Solana (SPL), the inclusion of $S on Coinbase represents a full-stack integration of the Sonic network, a significant technical and strategic milestone. This integration opens the door to a new level of accessibility, legitimacy, and scalability for the Sonic ecosystem and all participants within it.

"This is a transformative moment for Sonic Labs," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy and Director of Spetz Inc. "Being listed on Coinbase won't just give the $S token access to new markets, it unlocks the infrastructure and credibility necessary for Sonic to be included in institutional portfolios, supported by custodians, and considered by the broader financial ecosystem."

The upcoming listing will enable Coinbase users to directly purchase $S using fiat currencies like USD and EUR, reducing barriers to entry and enhancing global liquidity. It also introduces the Sonic ecosystem to Coinbase's robust infrastructure-used by the majority of U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs-along with the potential for future integrations across DeFi, staking, and perpetual trading products.

The network-level integration will also pave the way for other Sonic-based assets, such as USDC and future ecosystem tokens, to receive broader platform support, ultimately fueling further adoption and growth.

"From an institutional lens, this development changes the narrative. Sonic is no longer a promising L1 blockchain on the horizon, it will now be positioned alongside the most respected digital asset ecosystems," added Demeter.

As the only publicly traded company focused exclusively on the Sonic blockchain, Spetz Inc. and its subsidiary SonicStrategy are uniquely positioned to benefit from this. With over 6 million Sonic tokens under management, an active validator generating yield, and ongoing strategic DeFi deployments, the company continues to deepen its alignment with the Sonic ecosystem and its long-term success.

SonicStrategy: www.sonicstrategy.io

Stake with us: https://my.soniclabs.com/stake/sonicstrategy

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

