Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Provides Indonesian Production Update

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Brookmount Gold (sic. Brookmount Explorations Inc.) (OTC PINK:BMXI), a gold exploration and production company, is very pleased to confirm that ore grades from our 4 operating mine shafts, have been steadily increasing over the past 2 weeks.. Random testing of the latest batch (7.5 tonnes) of ore heading to our crushing and processing facilities, has indicated gold grades of close to 20 grams/tonne. This represents the highest grade recorded since the Company assumed full control of our Indonesian operations, and endorses decisions taken by our mining team some weeks ago, to increase the depth of our primary shafts to a minimum 70 meters and create horizontal extraction shafts following the ore seams at greater depth. We anticipate that production and sales from our mining operations will increase significantly over the next few months as these higher yield areas are exploited.

It is certainly fortuitous for Brookmount, that potentially higher revenue from our production will, simultaneously, be positively impacted by recent and projected increases in the gold price. As at the date of this release, the price of pure (99%+) gold was US$111/gram, having increased by close to 4% over the previous day. The commencement of hostilities in the Middle East and consequential uncertainties and risks for the global economy are driving this dynamic. Given that the majority of costs in our production process (wages) are fixed, and against the background of higher yields from our ore, as outlined above, increases in the gold price will reflect directly in higher profitability for the Company over the next few months.

As part of our effort to improve outreach and communication with our shareholders, we will continue to maintain a steady flow of updates and significant developments at both a financial and strategic level. To this end, next week we will be updating progress on the forthcoming transaction with Principal Solar, including a strategy to acquire and develop rare earth mineral assets, in collaboration with our gold asset portfolio in North America.

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC: BMXI). With producing gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and development properties in North America, the Company is also focused on acquiring and developing additional high-quality gold and rare earth mineral assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

