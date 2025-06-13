

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions, has closed a $600 million unsecured term loan facility for Aircastle Limited and its subsidiaries, a leading aircraft lessor.



The facility, which includes participation from 18 banks, will fund Aircastle's working capital requirements for general corporate purposes, including aircraft acquisitions, through April 2030. MUFG served as Left Joint Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent for the transaction.



Aircastle CFO Roy Chandran noted that the successful transaction reflects banking markets' recognition of Aircastle's strong market position. He emphasized that the company's growing relationships with banking partners are a strategic asset as it expands its fleet of narrow-body aircraft.



MUFG's Head of Origination Aviation for the Americas, Benoist de Vimal, highlighted the oversubscription of the loan as evidence of strong market support. Olivier Trauchessec, MUFG's Head of Global Aviation, added that the transaction's success during a period of market volatility demonstrates Aircastle's financial resilience and MUFG's expertise in supporting aviation clients across varying market conditions.



MUFG, headquartered in Tokyo with a 360-year history, operates in over 40 countries and provides a wide range of financial services through its global network. Its Americas operations focus on corporate and investment banking, Japanese corporate banking, and global markets.



MUFG is currently trading at $13.6 or 0.91% lower on the NYSE.



