Das Instrument F62 NO0012697715 ENERGEIA AS NK 60 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2025

The instrument F62 NO0012697715 ENERGEIA AS NK 60 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2025



Das Instrument 9AO CA0475591099 ATICO MINING CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2025

The instrument 9AO CA0475591099 ATICO MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2025



Das Instrument WF0 GB00BLNNFY18 HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TR. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2025

The instrument WF0 GB00BLNNFY18 HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TR. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2025



Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2025

The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2025



Das Instrument 1FG US31572Q8087 FIBROGEN INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.06.2025

The instrument 1FG US31572Q8087 FIBROGEN INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2025





