DXC Technology Company: DXC to Lead SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Migration for Plan International

SAP Modernization, powered by DXC, will help Plan International accelerate impact and drive data-driven growth

ASHBURN, Va., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has been awarded a seven-year contract with Plan International, a development and humanitarian organization that champions children's rights and gender equality in over 80 countries.

Under the agreement, DXC will lead the end-to-end conversion of Plan International's current SAP implementation to SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud. By optimizing its operational processes and utilizing the capabilities enterprise resource planning (ERP), Plan International will improve operational agility, drive greater transparency, and deepen engagement with key stakeholders.

Empowering Plan International's Global Mission Through Digital Transformation

Plan International, founded in 1937, addresses critical global challenges including gender-based violence, food insecurity, and access to education. Operating across more than 80 countries, it runs development programs, responds to crises, and influences policy for change. As part of its long-term strategy, Plan International continues to its pursuit to be a data-driven organisation to strengthen decision-making, enhance program effectiveness, and maximize the impact to girls, children, and the communities they serve.

"At Plan International, we believe technology is a powerful force for good, enabling us to create a more just and equal world for children and girls," said Kaumudi (Ko) Bohms, Chief Information and Transformation Officer at Plan International. "With DXC's expertise, we can harness data and digital tools to make more informed decisions and maximize the impact of our programs. This will not only improve how we operate but also strengthen our ability to drive meaningful, lasting change."

Delivering SAP Expertise to Unlock Efficiency, Transparency, and Scale

Leveraging its European and wider global service delivery teams, DXC will migrate Plan International's legacy SAP ECC system to SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud. The migration will assist in enhancing monitoring, evaluation, and reporting processes, providing clearer insights for sponsors and stakeholders.

Through its partnership with Plan in delivering its S/4HANA platform, DXC will continue to work with Plan to offer expertise, insights, and capabilities to digitize and optimize in support of Plan's strategy of increasing impact.

"At DXC, we are committed to helping organizations modernize their operations and unlock the full value of their data," said Ceyhun Karababa, DXC Europe SAP Business Group Leader at DXC Technology." Through this collaboration, we will empower Plan International with a scalable, cloud-based ERP platform that drives greater agility, transparency, and efficiency across its global operations."

DXC has over 35 years of experience delivering SAP solutions, with a global team of 15,000+ SAP professionals and 2,500+ SAP certifications. DXC supports nearly 850 SAP customers across 60 countries, helping customers simplify, scale, and innovate through end-to-end SAP transformation strategies. To learn more, visit DXC.com

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Plan International

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children's rights and equality for girls. We believe in the power and potential of every child but know this is often suppressed by?poverty, violence, exclusion, and discrimination. And it is girls who are most affected.?

Working together with children, young people, supporters, and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges girls and vulnerable children face. We support children's rights from birth until they reach adulthood, and we enable children to prepare for and respond to crises and adversity. We drive changes in practice and policy at local, national, and global levels using our reach, experience, and knowledge.

For over 85 years, we have rallied other determined optimists to transform the lives of all children in more than 80 countries.

We won't stop until we are all equal.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-to-lead-sap-s4hana-private-cloud-migration-for-plan-international-302481231.html