Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to report the successful completion of its 2024-2025 drill program at the 3Ts Project. Located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project is comprised of thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares ("ha") in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 32 m have been identified.

Highlights from 2024-2025 Drill Program

A total of 12,480 m of drilling completed and included:

Infill and expansion drilling on the Ted-Mint and Tommy vein systems for an upcoming mineral resource update

Exploration and detailed drilling on the recently discovered Johnny, Larry and Ian veins, also to be included in the updated mineral resource

Exploratory drilling on the Ootsa copper-silver target

Randy Turner, President & CEO of the Company commented, "We are very pleased with the results to date from the winter-spring drill program as we advance the Ted-Mint, Tommy, Johnny, Larry and Ian vein systems. With the expansion of our mineralized vein portfolio and pending assay results, 2025 is shaping up to be a transformational year for the project."

The drill program commenced in November 2024 and continued through the winter, concluding in early June 2025. Final analysis of samples is underway, and results are expected in the coming weeks. Highlights released to date from the drilling include:

Tommy Vein: 3TS-24-26 returned 8.30 g/t Au and 73.23 g/t Ag over 7.47 m (true width approximately 5.77 m)

3TS-24-26 returned (true width approximately 5.77 m) Johnny Vein : 3TS-25-05 returned 4.04 g/t Au and 40.9 g/t Ag over 77 m (true width approximately 32 m)

: 3TS-25-05 returned (true width approximately 32 m) Ted-Mint Vein : 3TS-24-28 returned 5.59 g/t Au and 86.17 g/t Ag over 29.5 m (true width approximately 14.75 m)

: 3TS-24-28 returned (true width approximately 14.75 m) Larry Vein : 3TS-25-07 returned 5.58 g/t Au and 73.76 g/t Ag over 19.40 m (true width approximately 6.3 m)

: 3TS-25-07 returned (true width approximately 6.3 m) Ootsa target drilling: Hole 3TS-25-15: 5.49 m averaging 55.74 g/t Ag, 0.95% Cu, plus Pb-Zn mineralization. (true width approximately 4.45 m)

The Company anticipates an updated mineral resource model in the third quarter of 2025, strengthened by extensive infill and exploratory drilling. New drill data, combined with refined geological modelling, will underpin resource estimates for the expanded set of vein systems. The current NI 43-101 resource model was completed in 2022 and the updated resource will include data compiled over five drill programs since then (please see news release dated August 18th, 2022 for further details; "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", authored by Armitage and Miller).

QA/QC Protocols

Samples consist of saw-cut (NQ) drill core with one-half retained for reference and one-half submitted for analysis. Samples were submitted in sealed plastic bags delivered to Bandstra Transportation for shipping to SGS Natural Resources Canada (SGS) labs in Burnaby, British Columbia, for sample preparation and analysis. Robotic sample preparation is used to ensure reproducibility and samples are pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. All samples are submitted for four acid digest with an ICP finish. Gold grades are obtained by fire assay with AAS finish. Samples which return greater than 10 parts per million gold and 100 parts per million silver are resubmitted for fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Sample batches consist of core samples, control standards, blanks and duplicates. Blanks and control standards (QAQC) are inserted into each batch of samples, with one QAQC per 20 samples. QAQC samples that return values 10% outside of the expected range require samples from that internal batch to be rerun by the lab. SGS laboratories operate under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025. SGS's minerals laboratory in Burnaby is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for specific mineral tests listed on the scope of accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard. Please see SGS Analytical Methods for further details regarding analytical procedures.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant of the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth** Dip Total Meterage 3TS-24-28 364960 5876638 1091 270 -45 125m 3TS-25-05 363044 5876910 1214 90 -90 276m 3TS-25-07 363940 5876982 1150 270 -70 330m 3TS-25-15 365804 5877551 1160 40 -50 351m 3TS-24-26 363715 5876774 1197 2700 -65 201m

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

** Based on true north; For magnetic declination add 17.5°

