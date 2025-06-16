Acarix AB: Acarix Achieves First Fixed U.S. Reimbursement Milestone for CADScor at $300.00 USD

Malmö, Sweden - Acarix a global leader in AI and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the first payor has agreed to provide fixed reimbursement for the CADScor® System at a rate of $300. This reimbursement applies to use in both physician office settings and outpatient/emergency department (ED) settings. The payor is a regional Third Party Administrator (TPA) based in Oklahoma, specializing in the administration of self-funded employee benefit plans.

Commenting on the milestone, CEO Aamir Mahmood stated:

"Our team has worked closely with this payor for nearly a year to achieve this outcome. It highlights both the complexity and perseverance required to secure fixed reimbursement for an innovative technology like CADScor-even when the clinical and economic value is clear. This agreement marks an important step forward and fulfills one of the key performance indicators (KPIs) we set for Q3, as outlined in my Q1 presentation just a few weeks ago."

This achievement represents a critical validation of CADScor's value proposition and strengthens Acarix's position as a pioneer in early coronary artery disease detection.

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 40,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

