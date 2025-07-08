Acarix AB: Acarix Enters MENA Region with First Major Order, Expanding Global Presence

Malmö, Sweden - July 8, 2025 - Acarix, a global pioneer in AI-driven and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, is proud to announce its first order in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Valued at 1.35M SEK, this order from a leading regional distributor represents a significant step in Acarix's international expansion strategy.

This milestone marks Acarix's official entry into one of the world's most dynamic healthcare markets, underscoring the growing global demand for its innovative diagnostic solutions aimed at improving early detection of coronary artery disease.

Aamir Mahmood, CEO of Acarix, commented:

"We are thrilled to enter the MENA region with this strategic order. Expanding into new markets is central to our mission of making advanced cardiac diagnostics more accessible worldwide. This order not only demonstrates confidence in our technology but also lays the foundation for long-term partnerships that can transform patient care in the region. While this is a key milestone for Acarix, we remain deeply focused on the U.S. market, where demand continues to grow."

Acarix's expansion into the MENA region reflects its commitment to global health equity by delivering faster, non-invasive diagnostic tools that empower healthcare providers with advanced technology-supporting more accurate clinical decisions, improving patient outcomes, and expanding access to quality cardiovascular care across diverse populations

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 40,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

