The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

The Diverse Income Trust plc

16thJune 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 13thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

13th June 2025 107.95p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.01p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

16thJune 2025