The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16
The Diverse Income Trust plc
16thJune 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 13thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
13th June 2025 107.95p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 105.01p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
16thJune 2025
