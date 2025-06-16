Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that reviews of historical data has identified a large electromagnetic (EM) conductor drill-target beneath historical copper mine workings at the Jasper Hills prospect, part of the Company's 100%-owned AMC Project in western Tasmania, Australia.

The conductor was confirmed through advanced reprocessing and modelling of historical airborne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) data, integrated with legacy downhole EM surveys. The results provide compelling evidence of a southwest-dipping bedrock conductor located down-dip of previously reported high-grade copper-gold mineralization sampled at the Old Jasper historical mine workings1.

HIGHLIGHTS

Modelled VTEM anomaly defines a 1km long southwest-dipping bedrock conductor extending beneath the historical Old Jasper copper mine workings at Jasper Hills.

Anomaly is consistent with interpreted down-dip extension of previously reported anomalous Cu-Au in rock chip sampling (with up to 16.45% Cu and 10.1g/t Au) 1 taken at surface over the area of historical workings, indicating a strong vector for potential massive sulphide style mineralization.

Reprocessed geophysical data indicates that historical drilling did not intersect the main conductor horizon.

Target is drill-ready with a fully permitted drill program in place.

Jasper Hills is 100% owned by CPER and is favourably located within excellent access to mining infrastructure.

Western Tasmania is renowned for hosting large-scale VMS deposits, including Roseberry (52Mt @ 13% Zn, 4% Pb, 0.5% Cu, 1.9g/t Au and 132g/t Ag)4, which has been in operation since 1936.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"Jasper Hills has been a prospect that we have been quietly working on for the past 3 years and while we consistently sampled high grade copper outcrop and mine 'muck pile waste' we struggled to find targets that were sizeable enough to warrant drilling. CopperCorp's recent geophysical re-interpretation has now confirmed a large undrilled geophysical EM conductor. The project is easily accessible by road and credit to the geological team that through persistence and astute application of recent reprocessing and interpretive techniques to old data have provided evidence for a compelling sizable drill target. I will be excited to see a drill turning at this site in the near future.

The reinterpretation of historical geophysical data with modern techniques and algorithms combined with our own rigorous geological and geochemical ground-truthing at both historical mineral showings / mine sites and new locations has been the basis for most of the Company's recent target generation. In the past 2-5 years the advances in the quality of the geophysical and geochemical interpretation have been considerable and our projects are particularly suitable for this type of review because of the large amount of publicly available data in western Tasmania that stretches back over 120 years."

JASPER HILLS - BACKGROUND

The Jasper Hills prospect is located within Exploration License EL1/2020, situated approximately 10km east of the operating Savage River magnetite mine and approximately 35km northeast of CopperCorp's Alpine prospect (Figure 1). The prospect area includes a cluster of historical open pit and underground copper workings developed on near-surface high-grade copper-gold lodes at the Old and New Jasper mines during the early 1900's.

Copper-gold mineralization at Jasper Hills occurs as vein and disseminated to blebby chalcopyrite with secondary bornite, covellite, chalcocite and malachite (Figures 4). The high-grade copper mineralization is hosted in variably silica-altered basalt, pyroxenite and sedimentary rocks and is currently interpreted to be related to a possible VMS style primary volcanogenic system (Cambrian age), with possible later remobilization and upgrading in structurally hosted positions during Devonian age granite intrusion events.

As previously reported1, reconnaissance rock chip sampling by CopperCorp in 2023 confirmed highly anomalous copper and gold grades at Jasper Hills with best assays including 16.5% Cu with 0.23g/t Au and 133g/t Ag, 14.4% Cu with 1.34g/t Au and 129g/t Ag, 3.12% Cu with 2.08g/t Au and 40g/t Ag, and 1.67% Cu with 10.1g/t Au. For further background information, please refer to the Company's TSX-V announcement dated April 26th, 20231.

The extensively mineralized Cambrian volcanic terranes of western Tasmania host several world-class VMS deposits, including the Rosebery (52Mt @ 13% Zn, 4% Pb, 0.5% Cu, 1.9g/t Au and 132g/t Ag)4 and Hellyer (16.9Mt @ 13.8% Zn, 7.2% Pb, 0.4% Cu, 2.5g/t Au and 167g/t Au)5 deposits, demonstrating a proven geological setting favorable for such mineralization. The area's complex tectonic and volcanic history has created multiple horizons with potential for undiscovered mineral systems, especially in the Mount Read Volcanics and other underexplored adjacent volcanic terranes such as that hosting Jasper Hills. Advances in geophysical techniques and modern exploration models also enhance the potential for new discoveries, making western Tasmania an attractive target for continued VMS exploration.

GEOPHYSICAL REPROCESSING AND INTERPRETATION

The EM conductor at Jasper Hills was confirmed through a comprehensive re-evaluation of geophysical data from 2008 airborne VTEM and 2013 downhole EM (DHEM) surveys carried out at the prospect by previous explorers.

CopperCorp engaged specialized consultants to undertake reprocessing and re-modelling of the historical data using modern algorithms and improved conductivity modelling techniques. Extensive imaging of the VTEM EM Z component dB/dt decay time channel data were completed, as well as CDI 1D modelling of the VTEM survey data along flight lines and gridded into 3D models. A suite of data products was generated from the model data, including a 3D conductivity block model and RL elevation slice images. Conductor plate modelling of the VTEM and DHEM data was completed to assist with targeting and drill planning. Cross validation of the re-modelled data against known geology, surface geochemistry, previous drilling, and historical mine workings was carried out by CopperCorp Geologists.

The work confirmed the presence of a significant VTEM anomaly at Jasper Hills with a strike length of approximately 1,000m (Figures 2 and 3), interpreted to be related to a low angle SW-dipping bedrock conductor source. Conductor plate modelling of the VTEM and DHEM survey data for this anomaly further supported the interpretation of a low angle SW-dipping bedrock conductor (Figure 3). Despite historical drilling efforts at the prospect, including SJ-1 (Stellar Resources, 2013), the modelled VTEM and DHEM conductor plate targets remain untested and have not been adequately explained. Our analysis is that the up-dip projection of the interpreted bedrock conductors is potentially consistent with high-grade copper-gold mineralisation in surface outcrops of the old Jasper mine area and validates the VTEM anomaly as a prospective and compelling drill target.

PROPOSED DRILL PROGRAM

An initial 2 hole, 750m diamond drilling program has been designed to test the EM conductor targets at Jasper Hills (Figure 2) with all environmental and regulatory approvals successfully in place. Environmental surveys have been completed, and formal approvals have been received. The area is well accessed by sealed bitumen road to within 1.5km and then by a network of unsealed 4WD tracks.

Next Steps

Planning is underway for clearing of drilling access tracks and pad preparation.

Ground-based geophysical surveys are being considered to refine the geometry and continuity of the anomaly prior to drilling.

Geological mapping and sampling surveys have been recommenced to further enhance targeting confidence and identify other potential targets in the prospect area.

Figure 1. Location plan showing CopperCorp's exploration licenses and project areas in western Tasmania, Australia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255658_2e9739c6445e08eb_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Compilation map showing VTEM channel 20 conductivity image with copper in rocks and soils.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255658_2e9739c6445e08eb_003full.jpg

Figure 3. 3D view looking North at an E-W cross section slice along north 5406000mN showing VTEM and DHEM conductor plate models, CDI cross section image for VTEM survey flight line 10490, and CDI 3D conductivity isosurface threshold shell 10mS/m (pink). Drill hole trace for historical hole, SJ-1, shown (black) as are traces of CopperCorp's proposed initial drill holes (blue) designed to test the modelled EM conductor plates.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255658_2e9739c6445e08eb_004full.jpg

Figure 4. High-grade copper mineralization in quartz-carbonate veined silicified basalt (sample 63001 - 16.5% Cu, 0.23g/t Au, 133g/t Ag).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/255658_2e9739c6445e08eb_005full.jpg

About the Jasper Hills Prospect

The Jasper Hills prospect is located within Exploration License EL1/2020, situated approximately 10km east of the operating Savage River magnetite mine and approximately 35km northwest of the Hellyer VMS deposit (16.9Mt @ 13.8% Zn, 7.2% Pb, 0.4% Cu, 2.5g/t Au and 167g/t Au)5. The prospect area is accessed by sealed bitumen road to within 1.5km and then by a network of unsealed 4WD tracks. Electrical transmission lines pass by the prospect area along the main access road.

Bedrock geology of the area is dominated by Cambrian mafic to ultramafic and volcanic-sedimentary sequences. Ordovician to Silurian sediments, Tertiary basalts and Quaternary sediments cover relatively minor parts of the property. The Devonian aged Meredith granite underlies much of the southern part of the tenement.

The prospect area includes a cluster of historical open pit and underground copper workings developed on near-surface high-grade copper-gold lodes at the Old and New Jasper mines during the early 1900's. Mineralization-alteration styles and lithological associations at Jasper Hills indicate the area is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a TSXV listed (TSXV: CPER) exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline, and AMC copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania. The Company has approximately C$2.2M cash. Refer to the CopperCorp website at www.coppercorpinc.com for further information.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control on Assay Results

Information on historical prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Jasper Hills prospect contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person. Historical data is considered sufficiently consistent between generations of past explorers, and sufficiently consistent with recent results, to provide confidence that compiled and reviewed assay results are indicative of the tenor of the samples. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of the data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying/generating targets for further investigation.

This news release also contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. Information sources regarding the adjacent properties are listed in the References section of this news release. The QP has been unable to verify the information on these adjacent properties, and the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that is the subject of this news release.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information related to the AMC Project regional exploration target areas and the Jasper Hills prospect in this news release was reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, VP Exploration for the Company. Mr. Westbrook is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

