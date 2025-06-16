Los Angelas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a dynamic holding company and diversified business accelerator, is excited to announce an exclusive tasting event showcasing its premier whiskey bourbon and newly developed ready-to-drink (RTD) mixer line. The event will take place Friday, June 20th from 5 PM to 9 PM at Crazy Pour, a premier sports and entertainment venue located just outside of Chicago in Villa Park.

Crazy Pour, known for its vibrant atmosphere, more than 160 HDTVs, and wide selection of craft beverages, provides the perfect setting for guests to experience Chilco River's latest innovations in the spirits category. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample the company's high-quality bourbon crafted for the modern gentleman in addition to its bold new RTD cocktails available in multiple flavors designed to compete in the rapidly growing $10B+ convenience beverage space.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chilco River Holdings to Crazy Pour for this exciting tasting event," said Sergio Lazzara, owner of Crazy Pour. "As a supporter of innovation in the beverage industry, I'm proud to host a night where people can enjoy great drinks, connect with the team behind these brands, and see what's next in the world of spirits."

The tasting will include complimentary food and beverages and will be attended by the Chilco River team along with select investors, distributors, and industry subject matter experts. It promises to be an engaging evening for all attendees, whether they're curious consumers, retail buyers, or potential partners.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Please RSVP by emailing info@chilcoriver.com.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a strategic holding company and business accelerator focused on building long-term value through the acquisition, development, and growth of diversified businesses. With a core emphasis on the premium alcoholic beverage sector, Chilco River specializes in high-quality spirits and innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The Company leverages operational expertise, brand development capabilities, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth across its portfolio.

About Crazy Pour

Located in Villa Park, IL, Crazy Pour is one of Chicagoland's premier sports bar and entertainment venues, featuring an expansive beer list, modern pub fare, and a dynamic event space ideal for private and promotional events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255657

SOURCE: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.