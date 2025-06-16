Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Corp. and Principal Solar, Inc. Advance Strategic Business Combination to Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value and Energy Transition Exposure

Expanded focus on gold and critical minerals aligns with clean energy trends - and offers a powerful hedge against market volatility

RENO, NV AND DALLAS,TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Brookmount Gold Corp. ("Brookmount" or "BMXI") and Principal Solar, Inc. ("Principal Solar" or "PSWW") today announced that their leadership teams have formally agreed to broaden the scope of their strategic combination to jointly develop critical mineral and gold assets across North America. This initiative reflects a clear commitment to delivering enhanced, long-term value for shareholders by combining the stability of hard assets with the growth potential of clean energy markets.

Together, the companies plan to build a vertically integrated platform that supports the global transition to sustainable energy while offering investors a hedge against economic uncertainty. Gold and critical minerals such as lithium and molybdenum are at the heart of the green industrial revolution-but unlike many fast-moving technology plays, these resources are tangible, inflation-resistant, and historically resilient during downturns. Mining equities with exposure to energy-transition metals offer the unique combination of upside potential and portfolio protection-a rare asset class that balances offense with defense.

BMXI's portfolio incorporates high value gold properties in the well established Tintina Gold Belt, a globally recognized gold mineralization region which straddles the Yukon region in Canada and parts of Alaska USA. This well-known mineral district stretches across a prolific corridor from Alaska to British Columbia and has produced millions of ounces of gold from large, low-cost deposits. These assets provide shareholders with exposure to high-grade exploration potential in a politically stable, mining-friendly region.

Gold is not only a time-tested store of value, it is playing an increasing role in clean energy innovation. It is used in EV power systems, wind turbine control electronics, hydrogen fuel cells, and advanced solar cells due to its superior conductivity and corrosion resistance. Major manufacturers like Tesla and Ballard Power Systems rely on gold components in their mission-critical technologies. This dual identity-as a financial safe haven and a clean-tech enabler-positions gold-focused mining companies like Brookmount to benefit from both macroeconomic volatility and structural green demand.

"This combination isn't just about synergies-it's about building a diversified, future-facing business that thrives in both inflationary and growth environments," said K. Bryce Toussaint, Chief Executive Officer of Principal Solar. "We're offering shareholders access to hard assets with utility-scale relevance, positioned for strong, sustained demand."

Why This Matters for Shareholders

Mining equities tied to essential minerals are increasingly viewed as smart, strategic investments. They provide:

Hedge against inflation, interest rate swings, and geopolitical risk

Direct exposure to long-term clean energy trends such as EV adoption, renewable power, and hydrogen

Ownership in hard assets with intrinsic value and long mine lives

Brookmount and Principal Solar are aligning their operational strengths to pursue scalable opportunities in the rapidly evolving energy-resource economy. By integrating mining and energy strategy, the companies aim to create sustainable long-term value while positioning shareholders at the intersection of two powerful secular trends.

Next Steps

As Brookmount is preparing for the launch of full scale production at its North American properties, the companies are actively advancing due diligence and evaluating a range of exploration and development targets across North America. A comprehensive transaction roadmap and shareholder update will follow in the coming weeks.

About Brookmount Gold Corp. (OTC:BMXI)

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC:BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

About Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC:PSWW)

Principal Solar is a clean-technology investment and development firm focused on advancing the energy transition through infrastructure, renewables, and strategic resource initiatives.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

