The French Competition Authority (Autorité de la concurrence ADLC) has officially confirmed its approval for Leclerc to take over the Géant Casino hypermarket premises at the Mercialys (Paris:MERY) shopping center in Brest Phare de l'Europe.

In addition to the hypermarket, which is scheduled to open before the end of 2025 on an optimized retail surface, Leclerc will also open two medium-sized specialty stores dedicated to toys and to health and beauty products (excluding prescription medicines).

The departure of Géant Casino also enables the arrival, in the shopping mall, of the first Grand Frais store in the Brest metropolitan area as of 2026. As a leading retailer in the specialized food segment and a complementary player to Leclerc, Grand Frais has been ranked the most attractive brand in its sector by consumers according to the last Ipsos survey conducted in November 2024.

The arrival of both Leclerc and Grand Frais marks a first within Mercialys' rental portfolio and reinforces the Company's diversification into the food retail segment.

The strong consumer appeal of Leclerc and Grand Frais is expected to enhance the positioning of Mercialys' Brest shopping center, consolidating its influence across its catchment area and reinforcing its attractiveness for future retail partners. This development aims to establish the site as the leading shopping destination in Finistère.

Having already successfully redeveloped close to 30,000 sq.m of large food retail space since 2015, Mercialys once again demonstrates its capacity to proactively reposition its assets across market cycles, converting vacated premises into growth opportunities, and securing the long-term value creation for its real estate portfolio.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,927 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.2 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

