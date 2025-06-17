AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Receives an Additional Subscription Commitment of Approximately SEK 5 million in the Upcoming Rights Issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, WITHIN OR INTO THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, BELARUS, AUSTRALIA, HONGKONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE CONTRAVENING TO ANY APPLICABLE RULES. ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE, PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) - AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or the "Company") has received an additional subscription commitment of SEK 5 million from Max Mitteregger Kapitalförvaltning AB in the Company's rights issue announced on June 16, 2025 (the "Rights Issue"), which is still subject to approval by the extraordinary general meeting on July 2. Should the issue be oversubscribed, the Company intends to utilize the Over-Allotment Option to accommodate this subscription.

In addition to previously entered subscription commitments, Max Mitteregger Kapitalförvaltning AB, which currently does not own any shares in the Company, has committed to subscribe for shares amounting to approximately SEK 5 million, corresponding to about 10 percent of the Rights Issue. The subscription commitments are based on the same terms as for other investors. In the event the issue is oversubscribed and the allocation under this additional subscription commitment cannot be fully allocated, the Company intends to utilize the Over-Allotment Option to accommodate this subscription, considering it a subscription from a strategic and/or qualified investor.

Advisors

AlzeCure has engaged Zonda Partners AB and Synch Advokat AB as financial and legal advisors, respectively, in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure ® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore ® , Alzstatin ® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease and is being prepared for phase 2. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se .

