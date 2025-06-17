Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:03
1,240 Euro
+0,81 % +0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,30011:47
Dow Jones News
17.06.2025 10:33 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Holdings in Company

DJ RM plc: Holdings in Company 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holdings in Company 
17-Jun-2025 / 08:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
Issuer Name 
 
RM PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Schroders Plc 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
London Wall, Barbican 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
England 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
  
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
  
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
  
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
13-Jun-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
16-Jun-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  11.999124       0.000000            11.999124   10064267 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      12.766115       0.000000            12.766115     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BJT0FF39                    10064267                    11.999124 
 
Sub Total 8.A       10064267                     11.999124%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
                                                         
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
                                                         
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Schroders PLC                                             
 
       Schroder 
Schroders PLC Administration                                    
       Limited 
 
 
       Schroder 
Schroders PLC International                                     
       Holdings 
     Limited 
 
       Schroder 
Schroders PLC Investment   11.999124                            11.999124% 
       Management 
     Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-Jun-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  393003 
EQS News ID:  2156412 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2156412&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2025 03:57 ET (07:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
