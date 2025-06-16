Castle Biosciences, Inc.: Castle Biosciences Enters Collaboration and License Agreement with SciBase to Develop Diagnostic Tests for Dermatologic Diseases

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") utilizing SciBase's Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy technology which includes both desktop and point-of-care instruments. The initial goal of the collaboration is to advance the development of a diagnostic test that predicts flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis (AD).

"We have been successful in developing several tests that enable clinicians to improve treatment plan decisions for their patients who have dermatological needs, and entering into this collaboration with SciBase extends our opportunity to bring additional solutions to these same dermatological clinicians," said Derek Maetzold, chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "In the projected field of use for AD flares specifically, there could be up to 24 million patients in the United States.1,2 The majority of patients who are on maintenance treatment unfortunately experience flares and therefore, have rescue treatment plans. The intent of this initial development program is to identify a test that can pre-symptomatically predict flares and, thus, enable patients to initiate rescue treatment plans to minimize or altogether avoid a flare.

"We are excited about the technology that SciBase has developed to date and the opportunity to leverage this technology to advance the care of patients with dermatological diseases. We believe this is a good fit for us, with our existing commercial portfolio of tests in skin cancers, as well as our pipeline test in development for use in patients diagnosed with moderate-to-severe AD who are seeking systemic treatment - the majority of which are managed by the same dermatological clinician."

Under the collaboration and license agreement, the Companies will jointly explore and develop various clinical indications related to dermatologic diseases. SciBase's initial territory will be the EU, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, while Castle Biosciences' initial territory will be North America. Assuming development success, SciBase will receive a single-digit royalty percentage on the Castle gross margin as well as a low double-digit percentage mark-up on product sales to Castle. SciBase will also receive a milestone payment of 5 million U.S. dollars when Castle sales reach 50 million U.S. dollars annually. While the development agreement calls for sharing of development costs, SciBase will be deferring its clinical development costs for the initial indication of pre-symptomatically predicting flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis, with reimbursement being made from future royalty and milestone payments.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.?

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management. Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements. The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015, and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com/us/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the opportunities, benefits and goals of the collaboration; the development of a successful diagnostic test that predicts flares in patients diagnosed with atopic dermatitis; Castle's ability to expand its offerings, address existing unmet needs and realize upstream opportunities; and Castle's growth initiatives. The words "believe," "can" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: current dermatological clinicians may not have a desire to utilize additional offerings from Castle; subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results obtained in these studies, including with respect to the discussion of our tests in this press release; actual application of our tests may not provide the aforementioned benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each as filed with the SEC and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

