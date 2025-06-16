Anzeige
WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:05
27,690 Euro
-1,09 % -0,305
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,50528,61012:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 23:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces June 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its June 2025 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12917 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The June 2025 distribution will be payable on July 15, 2025 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 46,800 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.9 billion. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 117%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

