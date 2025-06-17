Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X and Directions Group Join Forces to Develop a Residential Solar Carbon Project Aligned with Alberta's TIER Program

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX), a vertically integrated climate solutions company, has entered into a strategic agreement with Directions Group Inc., a Canadian leader in clean energy sales and growth strategy. The partnership will focus on the development and implementation of a residential solar carbon project designed to generate offset credits eligible under Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) regulation, one of Canada's most robust compliance carbon pricing systems.

This initiative will enable homeowners who install solar photovoltaic systems to generate verified, tradeable carbon offset credits in accordance with Alberta's approved regulatory protocols. These credits can then be used by large industrial emitters to meet their compliance obligations under TIER, helping reduce the cost of decarbonization while supporting grassroots renewable energy deployment.

The TIER program incentivizes emissions reductions by allowing large emitters to purchase high-quality offsets as an alternative to paying carbon levies, helping lower the overall cost of compliance while supporting local climate solutions. The project provides an opportunity to align distributed solar adoption with Alberta's climate goals, fostering community participation in the province's transition to a low-carbon economy.

Under the agreement, Directions Group will contribute its expertise and customer network to support project implementation and participant engagement. Karbon-X will bring its technical experience to lead the project design and implementation following the approved standard for the implementation of carbon offset projects under Alberta's TIER compliance system. This ensures the integrity, traceability, and regulatory compliance of the carbon credits generated.

"We're proud to support the development of a carbon project that empowers homeowners to contribute directly to Alberta's climate goals," said Chad Clovis, Director at Karbon-X. "By transforming residential solar into verified carbon reductions under the TIER framework, this initiative strengthens the province's emissions reduction strategy and supports a more inclusive and scalable compliance market."

Solar system owners will be able to participate in the carbon economy, turning household infrastructure into measurable, tradeable environmental benefit.

"Our goal is to bring more value to solar adopters while accelerating Canada's transition to decentralized clean energy," said Bryce Whittingham, Director at Directions Group. "Together with Karbon-X, we're able to deliver the carbon expertise and infrastructure that makes that possible."

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company and offset provider. The company manages the full carbon credit lifecycle, including project origination, emissions quantification, third-party validation, credit issuance, and market distribution.

Karbon-X operates across multiple regions and sectors, supporting both compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Its services include emissions data analysis, regulatory alignment, credit commercialization, and digital infrastructure for tracking and reporting.

Karbon-X operates with a focus on transparency and co-benefit delivery, ensuring adherence to recognized international standards and accredited verification bodies.

About Directions Group

Directions Group Inc. is a Canadian growth consultancy and outsourced sales partner specializing in clean energy and climate solutions. With experience in residential solar, the firm provides turnkey strategies for market entry, customer acquisition, and revenue acceleration. Directions Group builds and manages high-performance sales infrastructure across Canada, helping businesses scale sustainably while delivering measurable impact in the energy transition.

