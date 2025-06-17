Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.06.2025
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486
17.06.2025 17:48 Uhr
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in May 2025

Nanterre, 17 June 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in May 2025

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

MayYTD at the end of May (5 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Autoroutes-3.3%+1.2%
Light vehicles-3.7%+1.3%
Heavy vehicles-0.8%+0.6%

The decline in VINCI Autoroutes' May traffic is mainly due to calendar effects. In particular, light vehicle traffic was penalized by the positioning of the end of the Ascension weekend and the Pentecost weekend, in June this year instead of May in 2024.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic levels have risen (+1.2%) for both light and heavy vehicles.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

MayYTD at the end of May
(5 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports+5.3%+6.7%
Portugal (ANA)+5.8%+4.6%
United Kingdom+0.5%+2.3%
France-2.2%+4.7%
Serbia+4.6%+3.6%
Hungary+16%+17%
Mexico (OMA)+7.3%+11%
United States of America-4.7%-0.8%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-16%-13%
Costa Rica-5.7%+1.9%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+1.6%+5.1%
Brazil+12%+9.8%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+13%+13%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+20%+21%
Cabo Verde+17%+17%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

Passenger traffic in VINCI Airports' network rose by more than 5% in May. Strong growths were particularly noteworthy in the airports of Portugal, Japan, Mexico and Budapest.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

MayYTD at the end of May
(5 months)
% change 2025/2024% change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports+5.5%+6.5%
Portugal (ANA)+4.7%+3.6%
United Kingdom+1.0%+2.8%
France-3.3%+3.1%
Serbia+6.3%+2.6%
Hungary+15%+14%
Mexico (OMA)+7.0%+10%
United States of America+26%+29%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-19%-16%
Costa Rica+2.8%+1.3%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-1.6%+1.7%
Brazil+8.9%+5.9%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+9.1%+7.9%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+7.8%+18%
Cabo Verde+23%+19%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
