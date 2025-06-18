Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Grows Global Reach with EU Allowances Trading Rollout

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX), a vertically integrated climate solutions company, has officially opened its EU trading accounts and commenced operations within the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS). The expansion enables Karbon-X to provide direct access to EU Allowances (EUAs) for entities regulated under the EU ETS, further strengthening its compliance market capabilities.

The new service offering will be operated through Karbon-X's Madrid office, staffed by a team with expertise in carbon market mechanisms, regulatory frameworks, and sector-specific compliance strategy, particularly within maritime and transport-linked industries.

Karbon-X's entry into the EU ETS follows its continued growth in North America and reflects its strategic commitment to delivering integrated solutions across global compliance and voluntary carbon markets. This milestone positions the company to support clients navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments with access to high-quality carbon instruments and advisory services.

"Expanding into the EU ETS is a natural evolution of our strategy," said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X. "Our goal has always been to meet clients where they are, across jurisdictions and regulatory systems. With our infrastructure now live in Europe, we're equipped to serve a broader range of compliance needs with the same focus on transparency, integrity, and measurable outcomes."

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company and offset provider. The company manages the full carbon credit lifecycle, including project origination, emissions quantification, third-party validation, credit issuance, and market distribution.

Karbon-X operates across multiple regions and sectors, supporting both compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Its services include emissions data analysis, regulatory alignment, credit commercialization, and digital infrastructure for tracking and reporting.

Karbon-X operates with a focus on transparency and co-benefit delivery, ensuring adherence to recognized international standards and accredited verification bodies. Media Contact Emma Caputo

VP Marketing

ec@karbon-x.com

+1 (403) 852-5887 SOURCE: Karbon-X Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/karbon-x-grows-global-reach-with-eu-allowances-trading-rollout-1040556