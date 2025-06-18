Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D6NL | ISIN: US19179P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARBON-X CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARBON-X CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 08:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Grows Global Reach with EU Allowances Trading Rollout

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX), a vertically integrated climate solutions company, has officially opened its EU trading accounts and commenced operations within the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS). The expansion enables Karbon-X to provide direct access to EU Allowances (EUAs) for entities regulated under the EU ETS, further strengthening its compliance market capabilities.

The new service offering will be operated through Karbon-X's Madrid office, staffed by a team with expertise in carbon market mechanisms, regulatory frameworks, and sector-specific compliance strategy, particularly within maritime and transport-linked industries.

Karbon-X's entry into the EU ETS follows its continued growth in North America and reflects its strategic commitment to delivering integrated solutions across global compliance and voluntary carbon markets. This milestone positions the company to support clients navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments with access to high-quality carbon instruments and advisory services.

"Expanding into the EU ETS is a natural evolution of our strategy," said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X. "Our goal has always been to meet clients where they are, across jurisdictions and regulatory systems. With our infrastructure now live in Europe, we're equipped to serve a broader range of compliance needs with the same focus on transparency, integrity, and measurable outcomes."

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company and offset provider. The company manages the full carbon credit lifecycle, including project origination, emissions quantification, third-party validation, credit issuance, and market distribution.

Karbon-X operates across multiple regions and sectors, supporting both compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Its services include emissions data analysis, regulatory alignment, credit commercialization, and digital infrastructure for tracking and reporting.

Karbon-X operates with a focus on transparency and co-benefit delivery, ensuring adherence to recognized international standards and accredited verification bodies.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo
VP Marketing
ec@karbon-x.com
+1 (403) 852-5887

SOURCE: Karbon-X Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/karbon-x-grows-global-reach-with-eu-allowances-trading-rollout-1040556

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.