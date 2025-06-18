Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Corp Engages Eastern Geo Services To Advance Newfoundland And Labrador Projects

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Eastern Geo Services Inc. (EGS) to support the Company's upcoming Newfoundland and Labrador exploration programs. The Company is fully funded for its 2025 natural hydrogen exploration program across Canada.

"As we are preparing for the summer 2025 field season in Newfoundland and Labrador, Primary has partnered with the experienced consultants, Eastern Geo Services, who will greatly aid in our soil gas sampling programs," stated Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen Corp. " The initial sampling program will employ sampling techniques designed and tested by INRS to minimize artificially produced hydrogen."

About Eastern Geo Services Inc.

Eastern Geo Services Inc. is a geological and environmental consulting firm based in Atlantic Canada. The company provides services in field data collection, GIS and mapping, mineral exploration support, and environmental site work. Their team supports a wide range of projects, from resource development to environmental assessments, across the mining, construction, and government sectors.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

