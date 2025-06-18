

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corporation (NUE), a steelmaker, on Wednesday announced that it expects a decline in earnings for the second quarter, but above analysts' forecast, amidst higher selling prices and volumes.



For the three-month period to July 5, the company expects to report earnings of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. On average, five analysts polled project the firm to earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter of 2024, the steelmaker had registered earnings of $2.68 per share.



For the first quarter of 2025, Nucor had posted earnings of $0.67 per share.



NUE was up by 2.95% at $125.85 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News