

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD), an industrial metals solutions company, Wednesday issued second-quarter earnings outlook, lower than last year and below market estimates.



In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Steel Dynamics shares were losing around 2.75 percent to trade at $129.50.



For the second quarter, the company projects earnings in the range of $2.00 to $2.04 per share, lower than last year's $2.72 per share, but higher than the $1.44 per share recorded in the sequential first quarter.



The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $2.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company noted that the profitability from the steel operations in the latest quarter is expected to be significantly stronger than sequential first quarter results.



Earnings from the metals recycling operations would be steady sequentially, based on stronger shipments offsetting lower realized pricing.



In the steel fabrication operations, earnings would be lower sequentially.



The company plans to release its second quarter 2025 earnings after the markets close on July 21.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News