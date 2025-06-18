Grande Portage Resources Limited: Grande Portage Resources Confirms Non-Brokered Private Placement Finder Fees

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") ") the Company wishes to confirm the finders' fees paid on its previously announced non-brokered private placement closing numbers.

The Company paid an aggregate of $285,600 in cash and issued an aggregate of 1,428,000 non-transferable warrants (the "Finders Warrants") as finder's fees in connection with this Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for 36 months from the date of closing. All finder's fees are subject to compliance with applicable securities legislation and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Grande Portage intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for furthering the exploration and development of its New Amalga Gold project in Alaska, as well as general working capital purposes.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the New Amalga Gold project (formerly, named the Herbert Gold project) situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga Gold project. The New Amalga Gold project is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate reported at a base case cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) consists of an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). ). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024. Additional information on the New Amalga Mine project is available in the technical report titled "Technical Report of the Herbert Gold Property, Juneau District, Southeast Alaska" dated July 17, 2024, which is available under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.com .

