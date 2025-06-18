Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DKJ0 | ISIN: CA81607F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: GDT0
Stuttgart
18.06.25 | 08:00
0,025 Euro
-23,44 % -0,008
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0310,03322:59
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 23:26 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sekur Private Data Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MIAMI, FL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, is pleased to announce is a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to CA$2,000,000 (US$1,400,000) (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of up to 40,000,00,000 units (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.05 per share, and one full share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of CA$0.05 per share for a period of 48 months from the closing date (the "Warrant Term").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for the marketing of its Sekur privacy communications solutions in the United States, Europe and Africa, and for general working capital purposes.

Additionally, the Company would like to announce that it has closed its previous private placement announced March 31, 2025. The placement closed in one tranche, issuing a total of 3,000,000 units for gross proceeds of $105,000 announced on April 30, 2025.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com
For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur sells its products through its own website, https://www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur serves consumers and businesses worldwide.

Follow Sekur on X @sekurprivate

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sekurprivatedata-ltd

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai
President and Chief Executive Officer SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.
Email: corporate@sekurprivatedata.com
www.sekurprivatedata.com
Tel: +1.305.347.5114

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material

factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-ltd.-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-1041010

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.