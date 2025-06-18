DaVita Releases Annual Community Care Report, Highlights Achievements in Corporate Citizenship

Captures key initiatives achieved in 2024, driving 2025 ESG goals

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / DaVita (NYSE:DVA) published its Community Care report, underpinning its long-standing commitment to corporate citizenship and highlighting strides made towards ambitious Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals set to be achieved this year. Milestones and achievements reflect calendar year 2024.

In 2020, DaVita announced broadened ESG goals and has since reported progress against its five strategic focus areas: Patient Care, Teammate Engagement, Environmental Stewardship, Healthy Communities and Leading with Integrity and Accountability.

"This year, we're reflecting on 25 years of patient care and progress made toward improving the health and vibrancy of the communities and people we serve," said Javier Rodriguez, chief executive officer for DaVita. "Looking ahead to the next 25 years, I'm excited about how we're positioned to build on these recent community health achievements to enhance the care experience for people around the world."

The following are notable milestones detailed in the report:

Patient Care

DaVita cares for nearly 265,000 patients globally at every stage along the kidney care journey -- from upstream preventative care to home dialysis, acute hospital care and supporting transplantation.

More than 8,200 DaVita patients received a kidney transplant, the provider's highest number of annual transplants to date.

More than 40,000 individuals participated in a Kidney Smart® class, DaVita's award-winning kidney disease education program, now available in over 13 languages.

More than 15% of DaVita patients dialyzed in the comfort of their home.

DaVita continued to advance its value-based care program, DaVita Integrated Kidney Care (IKC), which provides integrated care management services to health plans and government programs for members and beneficiaries with kidney disease.

DaVita worked with national organizations to expand access to education and prevention resources for chronic conditions, including the YMCA and American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Teammate Engagement

Belonging is central to DaVita's culture, which prioritizes creating an environment that inspires teammates (employees) to make a difference every day. Supporting people to show up as their best selves at work equips the broader care community to deliver the best care experience possible to patients.

84% of DaVita teammates reported they feel that they belong at DaVita.

Fortune, USA Today, Newsweek and more recognized DaVita as an employer of choice.

2,400+ teammates are pursuing or have received their nursing degree, funded by DaVita, as part of its Bridge to Your Dreams program.

Teammates logged over 147,000 volunteerism hours, achieving DaVita's 5-year volunteerism goal one year ahead of schedule.

Environmental Stewardship

DaVita is committed to maintaining a strong foundation of environmental stewardship to help protect the environment by embedding sustainability practices in its business operations. The organization has made meaningful progress towards its 2025 goals.

100% of DaVita's global operations are on track to be matched by renewable energy purchases by 2025 via virtual power purchase agreements, including two new agreements in Europe.

More than 75 million gallons of water were saved through water efficiency projects in 2024, achieving DaVita's 2025 goal of saving 240 million gallons since 2021.

DaVita was named to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) "A List," receiving the highest possible score.

Healthy Communities

DaVita's commitment to community care extends beyond health care services to empowering underserved regions with critical resources and education.

The 2024 DaVita Health Tour provided thousands of community members across the country with free health screenings and education focused on kidney health.

Through support from the DaVita Giving Foundation, the Food is Medicine Coalition provided more than 100,000 medically tailored meals to people with food insecurity and medical nutrition needs, including individuals living with end-stage kidney disease.

Leading with Integrity & Accountability

DaVita's purpose is to deliver exceptional care and a positive experience to patients. A key driver of the provider's ability to deliver on that promise begins with a steady approach to compliance with policies, applicable laws and regulations and consistent behaviors.

9 out of 10 members of DaVita's Board of Directors are independent under New York Stock Exchange rules.

99.9% of DaVita teammates completed annual compliance training in 2024.

To learn more about DaVita's vision for corporate citizenship or to download the full report, visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.

###

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,400 patients at 3,113 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,660 centers were located in the United States and 453 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains or refers to certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, among other things. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "continue," "target," "goal," "endeavor" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases its forward-looking statements on information available to it on the date of this presentation, and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required by law. Actual future events could also differ materially due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the risks and uncertainties set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DaVita

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-releases-annual-community-care-report-highlights-achievements-1041015