Drill Highlights

Drill Hole DGR-25-001, at Laurentian, returned assays of 28.60 g/t gold over 0.50 meters in a hanging wall structure which represents a similar zone a kilometer to the northeast on strike to the new hanging wall discovery at the Jubilee Zone, which returned 301.67 g/t over 3.90 meters including 1,930 g/t over 0.60 meters (Figure 1).

Drill Hole DGR-25-007, at Pearl, returned assays of 2.26 g/t gold over 8.80 meters including 7.12 g/t gold over 2.60 meters and including 25.80 g/t gold over 0.60 meters.

Drill Hole DGR-25-006, at Pearl, intersected three stacked structures totalling over 21 meters and Drill Hole DGR-25-007 intersected three stacked structures totalling over 24 meters. (see Table 1). See more details in the description below.

Drill Hole DGR-25-002, at Laurentian, intersected five stacked mineralized structures totalling over 23 meters combined width (see Table 1).

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, states: "We are very pleased with the first pass drilling at Laurentian and Pearl showing significant widths of gold-bearing mineralization. This drill program is defining a much broader gold-bearing corridor, defined by multiple, sub-parallel shear-vein systems along the Elora Gold System. This is now emerging as key theme in the Gold Rock Camp."

"The recognition of multiple, sub-parallel gold-bearing structures, each capable of hosting high-grade gold mineralization adds numerous priority exploration targets by interpreting the intersections of the recognized D1, D2, D3, or fold-related elements which provides opportunities for dilation within the system and now identifies a key control of high-grade gold mineralization," stated Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold.

The Pearl Target

At Pearl, approximately 400 meters north of Jubilee, initial hole DGR-25-007 intersected three gold-bearing mineralized zones at shallow depths. The main zone intercept returned 2.26 g/t gold over 8.80 meters including 7.12 g/t gold over 2.60 meters and 25.80 g/t gold over 0.60 meters. The total width of the three stacked gold-bearing mineralized structures on hole DGR-25-007 at Pearl was over 24 meters from 87.50-88.50 meters (FWA), 121.20-130.0 meters (Pearl) and 138.40-153.00 meters (Pearl HW). Two of these mineralized zones, Pearl and HW Pearl, (Table 1, Figure 1) are very closely spaced together and may represent a thickening of the Elora Gold System at the Pearl Target. Hole DGR-25-006 also intersected three stacked mineralized structures from 183.20-184.40 meters (FWA), 235.00-246.00 meters (Pearl) and 249.40-259.00 meters (Pearl HW).

The Laurentian Target

At Laurentian, the initial hole DGR-25-001 was drilled from the hanging wall but was terminated early, due to encountering historical underground workings, before reaching the targeted high-grade zone. Holes DGR-25-002 and DGR-25-003 (assays pending) were drilled from the footwall side of the target approximately 100m along-strike to the southwest. (Figure 2). These holes were purposefully targeted well south of the historic high-grade zone to test the geological features for favourable shearing and alteration while not encountering the old workings. These holes intersected additional parallel mineralized zones but were intentionally outside of the high-grade area.

The exploration team is planning follow-up drilling at Laurentian focusing on deeper extensions of the system to effectively test below the historical workings to test these stacked structures within the high-grade zone. At Pearl, targets are now being developed to test depth and strike extension and expand the high-grade zone.

Table 1: Dryden Gold Drill Results.

Drillhole Target Area

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) DGR-25-001 (Laurentian) HW1

66.00 66.50 0.50 28.60 DGR-25-002 (Laurentian) FWA

44.33 46.88 2.55 1.23 Laurentian

118.50 120.71 2.21 0.43 HW3

280.84 291.00 10.16 0.11 HW2

299.00 305.60 6.60 0.23 HW 1

400.00 401.80 1.80 1.28 DGR-25-006 (Pearl) FWA

183.20 184.40 1.20 3.71 Pearl

235.00 246.00 11.00 0.28 HW Pearl

249.40 259.00 9.60 1.52 DGR-25-007 (Pearl) FWA

87.50 88.50 1.00 1.80 Pearl

121.20 130.00 8.80 2.26

Including 121.70 124.30 2.60 7.12

And including 123.10 123.70 0.60 25.80 HW Pearl

138.40 153.00 14.60 0.63 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut

