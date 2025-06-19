Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has announced a collaboration with charge point operator PowerGo to accelerate the deployment of AC and DC charging infrastructure across Essendi hotels in the Netherlands. This collaboration brings together Wallbox's advanced charging technology and PowerGo's renewable energy-powered infrastructure to support the country's growing demand for sustainable mobility.

Wallbox's Supernova charger installed at Novotel Amsterdam City, part of the collaboration with PowerGo to expand EV charging infrastructure across hotels in the Netherlands. Photo credit: Dustin Kruisman (PowerGo)

The installations will feature Wallbox's Em4, a robust AC charger designed for high-traffic environments, and Supernova, the company's high-efficiency DC fast charger. Both models are designed to support a seamless user experience, remote management, and integration with renewable energy sources, aligned with PowerGo's green charging solutions.

The collaboration has already reached key milestones, starting with Mercure Amsterdam City, where the first installation became operational. Since May, guests and visitors have been able to charge their EVs at six 22 kW AC charging points, with two 150 kW DC charging points planned to be installed once the upgraded grid connection is in place. In June, Novotel Amsterdam City also became operational, offering two 150 kW DC and six 22 kW AC charging points. These installations mark the beginning of a potential broader rollout within Essendi's hotel portfolio in the Netherlands.

Upcoming installations are expected at multiple hotel locations in the provinces of North Holland and South Holland, including the Ibis and Ibis Budget Amsterdam Airport hotels at Schiphol, as well as the Novotel in Rotterdam Brainpark.

"At Wallbox, we develop smart charging solutions that make electrification accessible and scalable," said Eduard Castañeda, Chief Fast Charging Officer and Co-Founder of Wallbox. "Collaboration with PowerGo aims to deliver high-performance charging experiences in key locations, combining smart features, ease of use and robust design, while also showcasing the Wallbox portfolio."

PowerGo, a subsidiary of solar energy specialist PowerField, operates more than 1,700 public charging points across seven European countries. Its network is powered by solar energy generated from PowerField's solar parks, offering a truly green charging experience. By leveraging in-house expertise with strategic partnerships, PowerGo plays a leading role in accelerating the rollout of fast and public EV charging infrastructure.

"Our partnership with Wallbox enables us to expand the charging network across the Netherlands," said Sander Bos, Project Manager for the Netherlands at PowerGo. "By combining their technology with our solutions, we provide our partners and EV drivers with a reliable and future-proof charging experience. This collaboration is a great step towards making electric mobility more accessible and supporting a greener future."

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

PowerGo is active in seven European countries and currently operates more than 1,700 charging points. The Charge Point Operator (CPO) develops public and fleet charging solutions for partners including HelloFresh, Basic-Fit, Jumbo, PLUS, Radisson Hotel Group, and various governments. More locations are underway as PowerGo continues to expand its presence across Europe.

PowerGo is the subsidiary of PowerField, a Dutch organisation specialised in the production, storage, trade and energy management of solar energy. PowerGo's charging stations are powered by energy from PowerField's solar parks. Together, PowerField and PowerGo offer the full solution: production, storage, and use of renewable energy. www.powergo.energy

