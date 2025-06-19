Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
Fonon Technologies Presented BTS Additive Manufacturing Concept at 2025 TechConnect World Innovation Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Fonon Technologies, a provider of state-of-the-art laser technologies for material processing and defense infrastructures, successfully presented the concept of its additive manufacturing technology at the 2025 TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo.

Bulk-to-Shape (BTS) Transformational Technology by Fonon Technologies is the result of proprietary intellectual property with the latest developments in 3D metal printing, reinforced by a family of patents from the Lawrence Livermore National Security Lab. This technology is developed to cut downtime and reduce costs by effectively reproducing the needed components out of recycled raw material. First breaking down the material into a consistent powder, a BTS-powered system then 3D-prints the component at precise specifications, achieving tight tolerances.

Last week, Fonon Technologies demonstrated its innovative concept at the 2025 TechConnect World Innovation Conference in Austin, Texas, at JW Marriott Austin.

"It was an exciting opportunity to talk about Bulk-to-Shape at the 2025 TechConnect and we extend our sincere gratitude for this invitation," said Bryan Lee, Vice President of Fonon Technologies. "We led a discussion on how this innovation can simplify prototyping and metal part production in remote or expeditionary environments."

The 2025 TechConnect World Innovation Conference connects applied research and early-stage innovations from universities, labs, and startups with industry end users and scouts. The event includes the annual SBIR/STTR Innovation Conference; more than 35 technical symposia; and the Nanotech Conference, the world's largest and longest running nanotechnology event. Among the sponsors and partners were Ames Laboratory, Chevron, Lockheed Martin, United States Army, DARPA, Department of Energy, NASA, Department of the Navy, and other agencies, companies, and universities.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit?https://www.fonon.us.

Media Contact:

Elizaveta Smirnova
Fonon Technologies
ESmirnova@fonon.us
407.804.1000

SOURCE: Fonon Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/fonon-technologies-presented-btstm-additive-manufacturing-concept-at-2025-tec-1041127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
