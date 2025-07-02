Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc.: FQTI's Quantum Technology Lands International Order With Bright Stars Technologies

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc. ?("FQTI"), a technology conglomerate specializing in quantum, defense, additive manufacturing, and semiconductor technologies, announced today that its subsidiary, Quantum Technology, Inc., has received an international multi-product order through Bright Stars Technologies Co., Ltd., a photonics products distributor based in Shanghai, China.

"We are proud to supply clients around the world with our electro-optical components,"said Sanjay Adhav, President of Quantum Technology.?"As we fulfill this order, we are expanding our reach in China through Bright Stars Technologies, providing equipment for the client's time-domain thermoreflectance technology."

The purchase order consists of three solid state modulation drivers, corresponding modulators with electro-optic crystals, optical mounts, and Glan-Laser polarizers with select-grade calcite prisms. The systems will be used in time-domain thermoreflectance (TDTR) technologies utilized with ultrashort pulse lasers.

Quantum Technology develops high-tech, patent-protected EO devices for UV, infrared, and visible light technologies, applications, and research. Now under the FQTI umbrella, Quantum Technology is taking advantage of expanded market reach and increased production capabilities, delivering high-quality photonics components worldwide.

About Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc.
Fonon Quantum Technologies Inc. (FQTI) is a diversified company specializing in advanced technologies and systems in quantum, defense, additive manufacturing, and semiconductor markets. With a strong foundation in R&D and equipment design, FQTI serves a wide array of industries through its subsidiaries: Fonon Technologies Inc., Fonon Media Corp., Quantum Technology Inc., and Beamer Laser Marking Systems. Learn more at ?www.fonon.com

Media Contact:
Elizaveta Smirnova
Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc.?
407.804.1000??
ESmirnova@fonon.us

SOURCE: Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fqtis-quantum-technology-lands-international-order-with-bright-stars-t-1045448

