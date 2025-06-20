Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc.: FQTI's Quantum Technology Secures Order With Bharat Electronics

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc. ("FQTI"), a technology conglomerate specializing in quantum, defense, additive manufacturing, and semiconductor technologies, announced today that its subsidiary, Quantum Technology, Inc., is processing an international order from Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), a Bangalore-headquartered electronics company focusing on aerospace and defense industries. The multi-product purchase order was received through Photonics Marketing Company, a trusted distribution partner for Quantum Technology in India.

"We are excited to remain a trusted supplier of electro-optical components in the Indian market,"said Sanjay Adhav, President of Quantum Technology. "Photonics Marketing Company is a valued member in our distributor network overseas, connecting small businesses like Quantum Technology with some of India's finest tech companies like BEL. We hope that our products satisfy the client's need for high-quality, standard or customized HV drivers."

This order includes customized high-voltage pulse amplifiers that provide a reliable switching pulse for a variety of applications in laser technology used in conjunction with Pockels cells. This model, in the HVP-5LQ series by Quantum Technology, is an advanced, flexible, solid-state driver with 12 nanosecond (ns) rise time, adjustable positive or negative outputs to 3KV, and an adjustable high-voltage bias output to 5KV.

Quantum Technology, now under the FQTI umbrella, continues to develop high-tech EO devices for UV, infrared, and visible light technologies, applications, and research. Its integration into FQTI enhances Quantum Technology's sales channels, expands its market reach, and boosts its production capabilities, setting the stage for more innovation and growth.

About Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc.

Fonon Quantum Technologies Inc. (FQTI) is a diversified company specializing in advanced technologies and systems in quantum, defense, additive manufacturing, and semiconductor markets. With a strong foundation in R&D and equipment design, FQTI serves a wide array of industries through its subsidiaries: Fonon Technologies Inc., Fonon Media Corp., Quantum Technology Inc., and Beamer Laser Marking Systems. Learn more at?www.fonon.com

Media Contact:

Elizaveta Smirnova

Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc.

407.804.1000

ESmirnova@fonon.us

SOURCE: Fonon Quantum Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fqtis-quantum-technology-secures-order-with-bharat-electronics-1041389