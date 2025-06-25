Fonon Technologies Introduces Heavy-Duty Stationary Laser Marking Machine for Military Components

DTMM-5030 an Industrial-Grade, Safe Laser Marking Solution Engineered According to TAA Standards

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Fonon Technologies, a provider of state-of-the-art laser technologies for material processing and defense infrastructures, today announced the launch of its standalone laser marking and engraving system - the DefenseTech MRLS Marking Laser 5030 (DTMM-5030) for streamlining part labeling operations in military manufacturing.

The DTMM-5030 is a heavy-duty laser marking and engraving system engineered for durability in high-volume component labeling operations. The system comes with a 1064 nm fiber laser with custom power outputs of up to 100 watts, equipped according to the required speed of processing. Its fast-gliding doors allow for controlled manual part loading, while modular side panel design allows for integration into automated production lines.

"When it comes to identification marking, the capabilities of laser technologies are exceptional in precision, speed, and durability," said Bryan Lee, Vice President of Fonon Technologies. "With the DTMM-5030, ensuring compliance with component labeling standards becomes time-efficient. This is a robust solution for the factory floor, engineered for ease of use and versatility on material composition."

Laser processing by the DTMM-5030 is fully contained inside a CDRH Class I safe enclosure with the opening spanning 28 by 24 inches. The scanhead is adjustable and equipped with auto focus, allowing for parts of up to 13.5 inches in height.

Fonon Technologies delivers laser systems compliant with TAA standards, serving defense and government organizations across a multitude of applications. Engineered in the U.S. using trade-compliant components, the DTMM-5030 is a testament to Fonon Technologies' commitment to equipping critical production teams with high-performance laser technologies.

For more information on Fonon Technologies and this product, visit https://fonon.us.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Headed by a team with extensive expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul, and protection with cutting-edge laser solutions.

