DJ Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Preliminary Results announcement

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Preliminary Results announcement 20-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 June 2025 Halfords Group plc Notice of Preliminary Results announcement Halfords Group plc, ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and products, announces that it will be issuing its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2025 on Wednesday 25 June 2025. Enquiries Investors & Analysts (Halfords) Holly Cassell, Director of IR and ESG investor.relations@halfords.co.uk Media (Sodali & Co) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 Rob Greening halfords@sodali.com Jane Glover

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 373 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 542 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 280 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 504 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in the US, Europe and Australia.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: NOR TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 393335 EQS News ID: 2157942 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157942&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)