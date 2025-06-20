Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 juin/June 2025) - The common shares of Rush Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Rush Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in the United States and its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Rush Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Rush Gold Corp. est engagée dans l'exploration minière aux États-Unis et son objectif est de localiser et, si cela est justifié, de développer des propriétés minérales économiques.

Issuer/Émetteur : Rush Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : RGN Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 15 493 500 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 450 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier CUSIP : 78184E 10 3 ISIN : CA 78184E 10 3 4 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 IPO Price/Prix : $0.10/0,10$ Agent : Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 20 juin/June 2025 Trading Date/Date de negociation : Le 23 juin/June 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for RGN. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)