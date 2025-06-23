Harbour BioMed Enters Global Strategic Collaboration with Otsuka to Advance BCMAxCD3 Bispecific T-Cell Engagers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, today announced a global strategic collaboration with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Otsuka") to advance BCMAxCD3 bispecific T-cell engagers for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Otsuka is granted an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HBM7020, a BCMAxCD3 bispecific T-cell engager globally, excluding Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). In return, Harbour BioMed will receive a total of $47 million in upfront and near-term payments. The company is also eligible for additional payments of up to $623 million upon the achievement of specified development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on future net sales. This strategic collaboration establishes a foundation for potential future partnerships between the two companies in the T-cell engager area.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Otsuka, a global healthcare leader renowned for its innovative approach to addressing unmet medical needs," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "This collaboration underscores the strength of Harbour BioMed's proprietary Harbour Mice® and HBICE® technology platforms, which enable the rapid development of fully human bispecific antibodies with optimized safety and efficacy profiles. By leveraging our unique capabilities, we are well-positioned to advance next-generation biotherapeutics that can make a meaningful difference in patients' lives worldwide."

Makoto Inoue, President and Representative Director of Otsuka Pharmaceutical, noted, "Otsuka is expanding our development pipeline in the autoimmune disease field by leveraging the antibody drug platform of our subsidiary Visterra, and the small molecule drug discovery platform of our subsidiary Jnana. HBM7020 is expected to demonstrate efficacy in a broad range of autoimmune diseases in which B cells play a major role in disease pathogenesis, and we hope to contribute further to the field of specialized autoimmune diseases and thereby benefit patients."

About HBM7020

HBM7020 is a BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody generated using Harbour BioMed's fully human HBICE® bispecific technology and Harbour Mice® platform. It is designed to crosslink target cells and T cells by binding to BCMA and CD3 on the cell surface, leading to potent T cell activation and targeted cell elimination. By incorporating dual anti-BCMA binding sites for enhanced cell targeting and monovalent-optimized CD3 activity to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS), HBM7020 has demonstrated potent cytotoxicity with broad therapeutic potential in both immunological and oncological diseases. In August 2023, HBM7020 obtained IND clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to commence a Phase I trial for cancer in China.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed's proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICATM) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICATM with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a total healthcare company that focuses on each individual's potential to enhance their well-being. Our medical-related business provides treatments and diagnostics for both physical and mental health. Our nutraceutical business supports daily health maintenance and improvement. Otsuka's unique products and services are based on scientific evidence, under the guidance of our corporate philosophy: Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.otsuka.co.jp/en/

