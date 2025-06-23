Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Arctic Blue Beverages signs Letter of Intent for U.S. joint venture with investor group led by NHL legend Teemu Selänne

Arctic Blue Beverages has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a consortium of U.S. investors, led by former NHL star and entrepreneur Teemu Selänne. The LOI outlines the formation of a joint venture aimed at launching and commercializing the Arctic Blue Long Drink brand and product portfolio in the U.S. market, beginning in California.

The joint venture will be established as a new legal entity incorporated in U.S. and will be jointly owned and governed by the parties. The investor consortium is expected to contribute approximately USD 2-2.5 million in external capital to finance the market entry and initial growth phase. The parties further acknowledge that Arctic Blue Beverages previous investments in product development, intellectual property (IP), brand assets, proprietary recipes, and technical and industry know-how constitute foundational elements of the joint venture's business and will be critical to its success. These contributions will be appropriately valued and reflected in the definitive agreements as part of Arctic Blue Beverages ownership in the joint venture.

"This is a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy. Teemu Selänne is not only a legendary athlete but also a highly respected name in lifestyle and business, especially in California. We're proud to partner with him and his investor group to introduce Arctic Blue Long Drink to the U.S. market", says Antti Villanen, Executive Chairman of Arctic Blue Beverages."

"I have been following Arctic Blue Beverages for some time and truly believe in what the company stands for," says Teemu Selänne. "The Finnish purity shines through in every sip of their Long Drink, which combines authentic taste with a premium design that stands out in the market. I'm excited to bring this unique experience to consumers in the U.S."

The parties intend to finalize and execute definitive agreements by 31 August 2025. Following execution, commercial operations are expected to commence between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Arctic Blue Beverages launched its first Long Drink products in spring 2024. Since then, the Arctic Blue Long Drink portfolio has demonstrated strong product-market fit and brand traction in its home market, Finland. The flavor profile of the range is rooted in the multi-award-winning Arctic Blue Gin, known for its exceptional purity, quality and and unique forest-born character. The portfolio currently includes Arctic Blue Long Drink, Arctic Blue Long Drink Light, Arctic Blue Long Drink Laku, and Arctic Blue Long Drink Rose. Especially the Laku variant has quickly become a bestseller, rapidly clearing shelves across Finland.

About Us

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose, Arctic Blue Laku and the world's first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com

This information is information that Arctic Blue Beverages is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-06-23 09:00 EEST.