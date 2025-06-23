The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

The Diverse Income Trust plc

23rd June 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 20thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

20th June 2025 107.23p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.29p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

23rd June 2025