Spetz Inc: SonicStrategy Expands Sonic Network Exposure to 10.9M Tokens with Latest Accumulation and Validator Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / SonicStrategy Inc., the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to provide a corporate update on its digital asset strategy and recent activity within the Sonic blockchain ecosystem.

Over the past week, the Company has acquired an additional 1.2 million Sonic (S) tokens for a total cost of $520,000 CAD, bringing its total holdings to over 7.2 million tokens. This accumulation is part of SonicStrategy's ongoing strategy to build long-term exposure to Sonic.

The Company has also begun deploying tokens into DeFi strategies across the Sonic ecosystem, with early yields ranging from 9% to 14% annually. These strategies are designed to enhance capital efficiency while supporting protocol-level liquidity growth.

In addition, the Company's institutional-grade validator on the Sonic network continues to gain adoption. The Company currently has 500,000 of its own S tokens staked to the validator, with an additional 3,700,000 tokens now delegated by independent Sonic holders. These third-party delegators are choosing to trust SonicStrategy's infrastructure to securely and efficiently generate and distribute staking rewards, further validating the Company's position as a credible participant in the Sonic ecosystem.

Together, these holdings and delegations represent over 10.9 million tokens actively contributing to SonicStrategy's blockchain infrastructure and yield-generating strategy-an important milestone that reflects growing network engagement and economic scale. The Company is also holding 3.7 BTC.

Further updates will be provided as new DeFi strategies are deployed and additional capital is allocated across the ecosystem.

For more information, visit:

SonicStrategy: www.sonicstrategy.io

Stake with us: https://my.soniclabs.com/stake/sonicstrategy

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

