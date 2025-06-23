Anzeige
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 14:18 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 May 2025 is now available on the Company's website at:

Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_31-05-2025.pdf (huguenots.co.uk)

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

Company Secretary

23 June 2025

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


