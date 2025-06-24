

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Antonio Filosa, a 25-year veteran of Stellantis who began his journey as a night-shift paint shop supervisor in Spain, has officially taken the helm as CEO.



Filosa steps into the role at a critical juncture, as Stellantis faces declining sales, eroding U.S. market share, and strained relationships with dealers and employees. His predecessor, Carlos Tavares, resigned amid tensions with the board following a 70% drop in profits and a 12% decline in global vehicle sales last year.



Filosa, 51, is seen as a leader shaped by the legacy of his mentor, the late Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne. Echoing Marchionne's philosophy, Filosa emphasized in his first message, 'Mediocrity is not worth the trip.' Colleagues describe him as a collaborative, approachable executive with a deep understanding of operations, from factory floors to the boardroom.



His top priorities include reviving Stellantis' presence in the U.S. retail market, which fell from an 11.6% share in 2021 to 8% in 2024, and addressing the company's lagging product lineup. Upcoming launches, such as a redesigned Jeep Cherokee and new Ram models, are expected to support these efforts.



Filosa will also need to navigate the company's transition toward electrification, balancing investments between traditional and hybrid or electric vehicles.



Analysts view Filosa's appointment as a prudent, stabilizing choice, though some investors had hoped for an external candidate to bring fresh perspective.



With a reputation for building strong relationships and a deep knowledge of the business, Filosa is tasked with restoring confidence among dealers, unions, and regulators, and steering Stellantis toward renewed growth.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News