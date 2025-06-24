Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce another new hanging wall discovery at the Gold Rock Target Area ("Gold Rock"). Two drill holes intercepted visible gold ("VG") in a second hanging wall structure, ("HW1") (see Figure 1 and 2), parallel to the hanging wall discovery in Drill Hole KW-25-003, which assayed 301.67 g/t over 3.90 meters including 1,930 g/t over 0.60 meters ("HW2"). Assays are pending for both holes.

Drill Hole DGR-25-011 intercepted VG at 103.35 meters in the HW1 structure

Drill Hole DGR-25-012 intercepted VG at 154.40 meters in the HW1 structure

Figure 1: Visible Gold from hole DGR-25-011 and DGR-25-012 in second stacked structure at Jubilee.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, comments, "Our continued drill success, revealing multiple stacked gold bearing structures, continues to strengthen the similarities to the Red Lake mine. The emerging theme of multiple stacked structures, with little or no surface expression, is defining a much broader gold-bearing corridor at Gold Rock. As we step out east towards the Big Master Gold System, we continue to identify more and more stacked gold-bearing structures. We are now beginning to define a much more significant gold system at Gold Rock and are excited to test the expansion targets throughout the entire Gold Rock Camp."

A major focus of the fully funded 2025 drill program is to understand the full extent of these parallel structures at Gold Rock. The geological investigation of the deformation history has outlined three important deformation events that control high-grade gold mineralization (Figure 3). The third deformation event, a north-south trending mineralizing domain, is hypothesized to be related to the highest-grade gold mineralization and now an important feature to test throughout the 2025 drill program. The exploration team has integrated this new north-south trend into targeting, testing the intersections of these three deformation events for high-grade gold mineralization. Recent results on Pearl and Laurentian have confirmed the importance of the intersecting deformation events and these stacked structures as the Company continues to grow the exploration potential at Gold Rock (Figure 2).

Figure 2: New Stacked Structures on Elora Gold System

The Company first discovered multiple stacked structures at Gold Rock with Phase 4 Drilling in 2024 on the Big Master Gold System. Discovery holes KW-24-009 and KW-24-013 at the Spyglass Zone ("Spyglass") intercepted five gold bearing structures totaling over 26 meters. Spyglass is on the same D1 structure as Jubilee and the same D3 structure as Pearl. Future drilling will test the area between Jubilee and Spyglass to more fully define the gold-bearing structural corridor at Gold Rock.

Figure 3: Gold Rock Target Area simplified mineralization and structure map

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information, go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

