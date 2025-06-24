Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Corp. Enters Preliminary Agreement with J.J. Astor & Co. for $2,000,000 Production Expansion & Working Capital Debt Facility

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Brookmount Gold Corp. (Brookmount Explorations, Inc.) (OTC PINK:BMXI), a US domiciled issuer with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, today announced that it has entered into a preliminary agreement with J.J. Astor & Co., a premier US based private credit solutions firm, for a credit facility of $2,000,000, with an initial tranche of $500,000 to be provided immediately at closing, scheduled by June 30. Funds from the initial tranche of the credit facility will be applied, in part, to finance capital and manpower resources required to commence gold production at the Company's Yukon property which currently has a stockpile of approximately 30,000 oz of previously mined gold tailings which retain an estimated gold (au) residual of 1gram/tonne, potentially generating initial revenue for the Company of up to $3 million.

It is anticipated that a portion of the credit facility will be used to pay down the Company's remaining convertible debt, as part of a recapitalization process to position the company for uplisting. As part of the terms of the credit facility from J.J. Astor & Co., it is also agreed that the Company limit its usage (share issuance) under the recently qualified Reg.A offering to a maximum of $250,000 (or 12.5 million new shares).

Brookmount has recently announced its intention to acquire and merge its North American operations with Principal Solar (OTC Pink:PSWW") and managements of both companies believe that this facility, provided through JJ Astor, will be strategically beneficial, both in providing a valuable source of financing to upgrade and expand production operations, in addition to reducing exposure to other, more dilutive forms of funding.

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2017, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company incorporated and listed in the United States. The Company holds a strong portfolio of exploration and production assets in gold projects in Indonesia, together with valuable development properties in the well recognized Tintina Gold Belt, covering a large area of southern Canada and Alaska in the United States.

Owing to significant technical difficulties experienced with the Company's existing Twitter (X) account, we have relaunched a new account for our X followers "@BrookmountAu", please follow us on this new account.

About J.J. Astor & Co.

J.J. Astor & Co. is a premier lending platform providing short-term bridge financing solutions for growth-oriented companies. With facilities tailored to support strategic events such as mergers and acquisitions, equipment acquisitions, and market expansion initiatives, J.J. Astor & Co. is committed to fostering technological innovation and industry leadership. For more information, visit www.jjastor.com.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Brookmount Explorations, Inc .

Investor Relations Contact: info@chesapeakegp.com

or 410 825 3930

Kevin Sakser: 813 4945756

Website: https://www.brookmountgold.com

Corporate Contact:

corporate@brookmountgold.com

Social Links:

Brookmount Gold X (Formerly Twitter); https://x.com/@BrookmountAu

