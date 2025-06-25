

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to riliprubart for the investigational treatment of antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in solid organ transplantation, Sanofi Winthrop Industrie said in a statement.



Riliprubart has also been designated an orphan drug for its investigational use in treating chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in the US and European Union.



Riliprubart is currently being explored in multiple clinical studies across different indications in transplant and neurology. A phase 2 clinical study is currently ongoing, exploring its potential in kidney transplant recipients.



