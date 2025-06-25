Delivering on GreenUp ambition to increase hazardous waste activity by +50% by 2030, and removing more than 9Mt of pollutants per year

530,000 tonnes of new hazardous waste treatment capacity including 100,000 already in operation from tuck-ins

Five tuck-in acquisitions signed since the beginning of the year, for an enterprise value of €300 million, across the United States, Japan, and Brazil

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE), the world's leader in end-to-end hazardous waste solutions, announces a significant reinforcement of its hazardous waste treatment capacities. Leveraging both organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Veolia is adding 530,000 tonnes of new hazardous waste annual treatment capacity by 2030to respond proactively to intensifying global demand, critical treatment capacity shortages, and the vital need to protect public health and the environment. This growth, aligned with the GreenUp program, positions Veolia as the essential partner for industries facing increasingly complex environmental challenges and as a leading solutions provider for decontamination.

"Hazardous waste treatment is becoming a strategic bottleneck for many industries, especially those undergoing transformation or reshoring production, it's also an essential topic for human health and ensuring environmental security," said Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia. "By reinforcing our footprint through both organic investment and acquisition, we are positioning Veolia to remain ahead of the curve. Our global presence, the combination of our expertises, innovative technologies, and ability to scale rapidly enable us to deliver tailored, high-value-added services, while accelerating time-to-market for innovative waste treatment solutions."

With the demand projected to grow at 3,5% annually through 2030, the hazardous waste market is experiencing intensifying constraints across many geographies, as evolving environmental regulations drives demand for more advanced treatment solutions. In parallel, the strategic reshoring of manufacturing activities-driven by geopolitical shifts and supply chain resilience strategies-is creating surges in localized hazardous waste volumes. These developments are placing pressure on existing treatment facilities, many of which are already operating at or near capacity.

Strategic Organic Growth

Against this backdrop, Veolia, one of the most dynamic project developers on the market, is accelerating its capacity development through substantial organic growth, expanding its network of hazardous waste treatment plants, with new facilities under development in key high-pressure markets with 285,000 tonnes to be brought on stream by 2027, with an expected ramp-up to 430,000 tonnes by 2030. A particular focus is being placed on 5 new sizable units in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia with new capacities both in high temperature incineration and solvent recovery units.

€300 Million in Targeted Acquisitions

Complementing this internal expansion, Veolia is also reinforcing its hazardous waste capabilities through 5 tuck-in acquisitions signed in the first half of 2025, adding treatment capacity, technical specialization, and new regional footholds. They represent a combined enterprise value of around €300 million and add 100,000 tonnes of treatment capacity already in operation.

In the United States, Veolia has expanded with three acquisitions that enhance both regional coverage and treatment capacity. In Massachusetts, the Group acquired a hazardous waste treatment site and emergency response operations through New England Disposal Technologies, as well as the state's only permitted medical waste treatment and storage facility, formerly operated by New England MedWaste. These assets significantly strengthen Veolia's position in the Northeast, a region with high regulatory standards. On the West Coast, Veolia acquired a major platform in California through Ingenium, adding extensive packaging, logistics, and multi-stream treatment capabilities across hazardous, biological, and radioactive waste-expanding service to a broad industrial and institutional client base in one of the largest U.S. waste markets.

In Japan, Veolia has signed the acquisition of Zeeklite Co. LTD, which operates one of the country's largest private landfills in Yonezawa City, Yamagata Prefecture. Specializing in the disposal of hazardous waste, general industrial waste, and contaminated soil, Zeeklite strengthens Veolia's ability to offer fully integrated waste management services in the country.

In Brazil, Veolia has expanded its presence in the hazardous waste market through the acquisition of Alagoas Ambiental, which operates a licensed hazardous waste landfill in the state of Alagoas, a key industrial hub in the Northeast region. This acquisition strengthens Veolia's capacity for compliant final disposal in a market where permitted infrastructure remains limited.

A momentum fully aligned with GreenUp ambition Hazardous Waste GreenUp 24-27 Ambition1 Revenues Growth: Mid to high single digit CAGR EBITDA Growth: ~+10% CAGR Margin Expansion ROCE Increase: ~+50% 285 Kt new capacity opened by 2027 100 Kt new M&A treatment 9Mt pollutants treated By 2030 Hazardous Waste Revenue Growth: +50% ~€1bn Veolia revenuein PFAS new pollutants treatment across activities

Veolia, the world's leader in end-to-end hazardous waste solutions €4.3bn revenue in 2024 300+ Owned Treatment Assets Pioneer of the hazardous waste industry for 50 years 8,7 Mt global annual treatment capacity (including 6Mt in Europe) 20 incineration lines dedicated to hazardous waste in Europe: France, Germany, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, and Hungary #1 global holder filer of patents in the field of hazardous waste treatment Pioneer in PFAS elimination through end-to-end solutions, including the patented Drop® technology.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.

www.veolia.com

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Veolia Environnement is a corporation listed on the Euronext Paris. This press release contains "forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including but not limited to: the risk of suffering reduced profits or losses as a result of intense competition, the risk that changes in energy prices and taxes may reduce Veolia Environnement's profits, the risk that governmental authorities could terminate or modify some of Veolia Environnement's contracts, the risk that acquisitions may not provide the benefits that Veolia Environnement hopes to achieve, the risks related to customary provisions of divestiture transactions, the risk that Veolia Environnement's compliance with environmental laws may become more costly in the future, the risk that currency exchange rate fluctuations may negatively affect Veolia Environnement's financial results and the price of its shares, the risk that Veolia Environnement may incur environmental liability in connection with its past, present and future operations, as well as the other risks described in the documents Veolia Environnement has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French securities regulator). Veolia Environnement does not undertake, nor does it have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders may obtain from Veolia Environnement a free copy of documents it filed (www.veolia.com) with the Autorités des marchés financiers.

This document contains "non-GAAP financial measures". These "non-GAAP financial measures" might be defined differently from similar financial measures made public by other groups and should not replace GAAP financial measures prepared pursuant to IFRS standards.

1 2023 Restated of RGS Disposal

All the trajectory figures are expressed at constant forex

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250625543793/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

Tel.+ 33 (0)1 85 57 86 25

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com